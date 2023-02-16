The Report Card: Forsyth County School District announces Teacher of the Year finalists

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwE8i_0kpc3UI400
Photo byForsyth County School District

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District. The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements.

Teacher of the Year finalists announced

Last Friday, teachers were surprised with a visit from school administrators who tabbed them as finalists for one of the most prestigious awards for the district. Here are the finalists announced by the district:

  • Suzanne Bertz is an IRR teacher at Denmark High School. Suzanne received her bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and her master’s degree from Columbus State University. She joined the district in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqqKs_0kpc3UI400
Suzanne BertzPhoto byForsyth County School District

  • Jamie Summerour is a science teacher at North Forsyth High School. Her teaching career in the district began in 2010. Jamie received her bachelor’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, her master’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and her specialist’s degree from Piedmont University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LhAw_0kpc3UI400
Jamie SummerourPhoto byForsyth County School District

  • Erica Gaines is a science teacher at North Forsyth Middle School. Her teaching career started in 2007, and she moved to the district in 2013. Erica received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Georgia, her master’s degree from Western Governors University, and her specialist’s degree from Piedmont College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haIBF_0kpc3UI400
Erica GainesPhoto byForsyth County School District

  • Kari Shepherd is a sixth-grade math teacher at Little Mill Middle School. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, her master’s degree from the American College of Education, and her specialist’s degree from Piedmont College. Kari joined the district in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJHb4_0kpc3UI400
Kari ShepherdPhoto byForsyth County School District

  • Isaac Padilla is a third-grade teacher at Silver City Elementary School, where he began his teaching career in 2018. Isaac received his bachelor’s degree from Truett McConnell University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Cgl7_0kpc3UI400
Isaac PadillaPhoto byForsyth County School District

  • Morgan O’Leary is a first-grade teacher at New Hope Elementary School as part of the inaugural staff. She received her bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and her master’s degree from Piedmont College. Morgan started her teaching career at Big Creek Elementary School in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpwBX_0kpc3UI400
Morgan O'LearyPhoto byForsyth County School District

  • Jaime DeVito is a Specialized Instruction Skills Based Autism (K-2) teacher at Kelly Mill Elementary School. She began her teaching career in 2010 and joined the district in 2018. Jaime received her bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw State University, her master’s degree from Georgia Southern University, and her specialist’s degree from Kennesaw State University.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfLQL_0kpc3UI400
Jaine DeVitoPhoto byForsyth County School District

Floating Homestead Exemption discussed

During Tuesday’s Forsyth County School Board meeting, the board discussed a form of tax relief for property owners.

The board discussed the idea of implementing a floating homestead exemption. The exemption could cap a percentage of reassessed tax values at 5 percent or less to offer tax relief to residents.

The board seemed to coalesce around a 5 percent cap. The board will discuss the issue next week. If approved, the board would forward the topic to the county’s legislative delegation. If the issue gets through the General Assembly, voters could cast their ballots on the subject in November.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

