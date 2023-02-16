The Report Card: Forsyth County School District announces Teacher of the Year finalists

Photo by Forsyth County School District

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District . The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements.

Teacher of the Year finalists announced

Last Friday, teachers were surprised with a visit from school administrators who tabbed them as finalists for one of the most prestigious awards for the district. Here are the finalists announced by the district:

Suzanne Bertz is an IRR teacher at Denmark High School. Suzanne received her bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and her master’s degree from Columbus State University. She joined the district in 2016.

Suzanne Bertz Photo by Forsyth County School District

Jamie Summerour is a science teacher at North Forsyth High School. Her teaching career in the district began in 2010. Jamie received her bachelor’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, her master’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and her specialist’s degree from Piedmont University.

Jamie Summerour Photo by Forsyth County School District

Erica Gaines is a science teacher at North Forsyth Middle School. Her teaching career started in 2007, and she moved to the district in 2013. Erica received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Georgia, her master’s degree from Western Governors University, and her specialist’s degree from Piedmont College.

Erica Gaines Photo by Forsyth County School District

Kari Shepherd is a sixth-grade math teacher at Little Mill Middle School. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, her master’s degree from the American College of Education, and her specialist’s degree from Piedmont College. Kari joined the district in 2011.

Kari Shepherd Photo by Forsyth County School District

Isaac Padilla is a third-grade teacher at Silver City Elementary School, where he began his teaching career in 2018. Isaac received his bachelor’s degree from Truett McConnell University.

Isaac Padilla Photo by Forsyth County School District

Morgan O’Leary is a first-grade teacher at New Hope Elementary School as part of the inaugural staff. She received her bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and her master’s degree from Piedmont College. Morgan started her teaching career at Big Creek Elementary School in 2015.

Morgan O'Leary Photo by Forsyth County School District

Jaime DeVito is a Specialized Instruction Skills Based Autism (K-2) teacher at Kelly Mill Elementary School. She began her teaching career in 2010 and joined the district in 2018. Jaime received her bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw State University, her master’s degree from Georgia Southern University, and her specialist’s degree from Kennesaw State University.

Jaine DeVito Photo by Forsyth County School District

Floating Homestead Exemption discussed

During Tuesday’s Forsyth County School Board meeting, the board discussed a form of tax relief for property owners.

The board discussed the idea of implementing a floating homestead exemption. The exemption could cap a percentage of reassessed tax values at 5 percent or less to offer tax relief to residents.

The board seemed to coalesce around a 5 percent cap. The board will discuss the issue next week. If approved, the board would forward the topic to the county’s legislative delegation. If the issue gets through the General Assembly, voters could cast their ballots on the subject in November.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com