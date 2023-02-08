The Report Card: Principals announced for next school year

Photo by Forsyth County School District

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District . The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements.

Principals announced for 2023-24

Amber Lamb Photo by Forsyth County School District

Amber Lamb, currently assistant principal at Silver City Elementary School, is the incoming principal for Settles Bridge Elementary School. Lamb began her teaching career in 2003 as a first-grade teacher at Big Creek Elementary. Lamb transitioned to Settles Bridge Elementary, where she held the position of Instructional Coach for two years. In 2016, she transferred to Cumming Elementary, where she served as Quality Work Facilitator for one year and then as assistant principal for four years; then moved to Silver City in 2021.

Dawn Hudson Photo by Forsyth County School District

Dawn Hudson, currently assistant principal at North Forsyth Middle School, is the incoming principal for Liberty Middle School. Beginning in 2000, Hudson’s entire professional career has been in Forsyth County Schools. In 2016, she transferred to North Middle Forsyth School, where she currently serves as an assistant principal.

Carrie MacAllaster Photo by Forsyth County School District

Carrie MacAllaster, currently assistant principal at Forsyth Central High School, is the incoming principal for Riverwatch Middle School. MacAllaster began her career in education in 1998, serving as an English teacher at South Gwinnett, North Gwinnett, and Gwinnett Online campuses. In 2013, she joined Forsyth County Schools as an English teacher and Instructional Technology Specialist at South Forsyth High School before being named assistant principal in 2015.

Todd McClelland Photo by Forsyth County School District

Currently, the principal at North Forsyth Middle School, Todd McClelland, is the incoming director of Food and Nutrition. McClelland has worked in education for 25 years.

Matt Woodley Photo by Forsyth County School District

Matt Woodley was named the principal of North Forsyth Middle School. Woodley is currently the assistant principal at West Forsyth High. In addition, Woodley has served as assistant principal at multiple schools in the system.

Job fair announcement

Forsyth County Schools Educator VIRTUAL Job Fair is on Feb. 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to register for the event.

