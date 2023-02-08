Spring market announced for Cumming City Center

Last year's fall market at the Cumming City Center. Photo by City of Cumming

(Cumming, GA) As springtime nears, get ready for another family event. Cumming officials announced Tuesday that Pieces & Peaches, a local mother-daughter-owned fashion clothing boutique, will host the spring seasonal pop-up market at the Cumming City Center.

On April 22 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the family-friendly event will feature up to 80 unique local artisans and vendors and live entertainment and activities for kids.

The event is free and open to the public.

Nearly 4,000 turned out for the winter market, and officials expect another large crowd in the spring. The market is kicking off the spring season with many curated vendors and local makers. Whether you're looking for locally made items or want to support your local community, head to the market.

Aside from shopping, there is a full day of activities for adults and kids, including live music, kid-friendly activities, food trucks, and more.

Many arts and crafts will be at the market. Photo by City of Cumming

“Since this is a business I have started with my teenage daughter, we are committed to making sure that we will offer something for everyone at every age level and, most importantly, that we work with our local community to help promote business and artisans in our city. After seeing how much the community enjoyed the Fall Market, we can’t wait to bring on the winter. We want this market to be a place for people to get out, socialize and feel a connection with the vendors, other shoppers, and our community as a whole”, says Christine Fowler, owner of Pieces and Peaches Boutique. “Additionally, by being highly selective in our vendor selection, we wanted to ensure we offered a variety of high quality, unique merchandise and services that appeals to all age groups.”

To learn more about the City Center Market, follow @cummingcitycentermarket on Instagram and Facebook. Applications are now being accepted for the market at www.linktr.ee/cummingcitycentermarket.

