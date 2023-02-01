Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants

Fun in Foco: Lunar New Year celebration, Dr. Seuss takes the stage, and concerts this weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this winter weekend in Forsyth County:. The Forsyth County Public Library (FCPL) and OneForsyth have partnered to celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday, January 21, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Sharon Forks Library in Cumming. Families are invited to come for all or part of the afternoon celebration. A tasting menu of Chinese festival food will be provided starting at 12:30 p.m. Other activities include face painting, Chinese calligraphy, Chinese paper cutting, and a lantern craft. Many performers will be featured, including a Chinese Music Ensemble from the Spring Music School and Chinese folk dancers from the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company. The event is happening in the Sharon Forks Library meeting room from 1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.