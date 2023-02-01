Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants

(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between January 18 and January 31, 2023:
- Buffalo Wild Wings (908 Buford Highway) Grade A-98. Observed utensils stacked wet.
- Carrabas Italian Grill (420 Peachtree Parkway) Grade A-91. Time and temperature controlled foods not held below 41 degrees. Corrected on site.
- Dairy Queen (103 Atlanta Highway) Grade A-96. The person in charge could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food.
- Jim N’ Nicks Bar B Q (3130 Ronald Reagan Boulevard) Grade A-92. The inspector observed employee food and drinks outside of approved designated areas; and beverage cups not single service with lid and straw. The inspector advised person in charge to keep employee food and drinks in approved designated employee areas only and use single service beverage utensils to prevent contamination. The violation was corrected on-site.The inspector observed an employee with no hair restraint.
- McDonald’s (2315 Bethelview Road) Grade A-100
- Provino’s Italian Restaurant (1610 Marketplace Boulevard) Grade A-100.
- Johnny’s New York Pizza (3490 Keith Bridge Road) Grade B-89. The inspector reported potentially hazardous foods cold held between 45 degrees to 55 degrees.
- Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins (5470 Behelview Road) Grade A-94. The inspector observed a food handler not wearing hair restraint. The inspector observed dirty floors and dirty floors in the cooler.
