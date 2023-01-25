The Report Card: New principals at Forsyth County Schools, staff scholarships announced

John Thompson

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District (FCS). The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements.

New principals, support staff approved

The Board of Education approved appointments of several new principals and support staff at its recent meeting.

Pamela Bibik, the current principal at Riverwatch Middle School, was approved as the incoming principal for South Forsyth High. Bibik has been an educator for over 20 years. In 2017, she was named principal at Riverwatch Middle School. The current South Forsyth High School Principal, Laura Wilson, is retiring after the 22-23 school year.

Dawn Bush, currently assistant principal at Lambert High School, is the upcoming principal for Whitlow Elementary. In 1998, Bush began her career as a teacher at Chattahoochee Elementary. Current Whitlow Elementary Principal, Dr. Lynne Castleberry, is retiring after the 22-23 school year.

Amanda Thrower, the current principal at Liberty Middle School, is the incoming principal for Lambert High. Thrower began her career with FCS in 2002. The current Lambert High School principal, Dr. Gary Davison, is retiring after the 22-23 school year.

Sarah Von Esh, the current principal at Settles Bridge Elementary, is the incoming Director of Student Support Services. In 2002, Von Esh began her career with FCS serving as an elementary teacher at Chattahoochee Elementary School, and was part of the inaugural staff at Brookwood Elementary in 2009.

Staff honored for emergency repairs over winter break

During the winter break, 15 of Forsyth County’s 42 schools experienced damage due to record-breaking cold temperatures, with most of the issues occurring over 36 hours on December 24 and 25.

During its meeting, the BOE honored 15 FCS employees who were essential to making the repairs to the schools and getting them ready to reopen in January:

  • Chief Facilities Officer: Matt Wark
  • Maintenance Leads: Kevin Songer, Wayne Caston, Steve Mooney, and Lee Rowe
  • Maintenance Technicians: Bo Weldy, Cliff Funderburg, Clarence Crenshaw, Shane Bearden, John Dimattina, Ken Corley, Todd Ogletree, Todd Carney, Levi Sanford, and Russell Arnett

The Forsyth County Education Foundation presented $2,250 in restaurant gift cards to these employees at the meeting for going above and beyond.

"Because of this team, all of our children could return to school after Winter Break," shared FCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden.

Staff scholarships awarded

Sixteen staff members were named inaugural Forsyth County Education Foundation staff scholarship winners. Because of the 2022 iChallenge fundraiser, the Forsyth County Education Foundation can provide $1500 in scholarships to 16 FCS employees in these two areas. These winners will use this scholarship to pursue their desired position as either a teacher or school counselor. Congratulations to the winners below:

  • Kristin Baugh is currently an IRR ELA teacher at Hendricks Middle School. She aspires to become a school counselor.
  • Andrea Blanco is a paraprofessional at Brandywine Elementary School and aspires to be a lead Spanish teacher.
  • Misty Chapman is a special education paraprofessional in the ACA program at Little Mill Middle School. Her desired position is a special education teacher.
  • Satheya Chandran is teaching computer science at Lambert High School as she completes her program to become a certified teacher.
  • Sarah Heiser is currently a kindergarten instructional assistant at Cumming Elementary School. Her desired position is an elementary special education teacher.
  • Holly Kendrix is currently an instructional assistant at Kelly Mill Elementary School and is working to become a special education teacher.
  • Amy Knowles is currently a kindergarten instructional assistant at Shiloh Point Elementary School. She aspires to be a K-5 elementary school teacher.
  • Ashley Landrum is a special education paraprofessional at Sawnee Elementary School and aspires to become a teacher.
  • Courtney Miotti is a fourth-grade teacher at Sharon Elementary School who is currently pursuing a career as a school counselor.
  • Damarus Moton works in an SBA class at Lambert High School as he completes a degree to become a certified teacher.
  • Lucy Murray currently serves as a third-grade teacher, PBIS coach, and induction leader at Chestatee Elementary School. Her desired position is to be a school counselor.
  • Rachael Norie is a district-wide special education behavior paraprofessional supporting school teams at all levels. She is in school to become a special education teacher.
  • Lucia Quinones-Carabello is a pre-K instructional assistant at Chattahoochee Elementary School and aspires to be a school counselor.
  • Meredith Raines is an interrelated teacher at New Hope Elementary School and is in school to become a school counselor.
  • Kaylee Stephens is an ACA paraprofessional at Lakeside Middle School. She aspires to be a special education teacher.
  • Anna Virgo is a paraprofessional at Forsyth Central High School and is working to become a teacher.

Job fair

FCS is hosting an educator job fair on Saturday, February 4, at South Forsyth High School. The job fair will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. For more information, click here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

