Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests

Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:

Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest

On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.

“Upon my arrival, an officer was speaking with the male and female on scene. I spoke with the male later identified as Ricky Shirley. Ricky stated that the female was having car trouble and he had come to assist. I could smell an odor of marijuana coming from Ricky's Chevrolet Tahoe. A search of the vehicle was performed, and I located two plastic baggies in the middle console of the vehicle that had marijuana inside them,” the deputy wrote.

The deputy also located a grinder used to grind the marijuana. A clear pipe in the dash pocket was also discovered in the search.

“I located a black backpack in the back seat of the vehicle and I located a black plastic box inside the backpack. When I opened the box, I located a brown pipe with burnt marijuana residue inside. I also located a small clear plastic bag that was rolled up in the box. Inside the bag was a white in color crystalized substance that came back positive for methamphetamine,” the deputy wrote. A deputy advised Ricky he was under arrest for possession of methamphetamine. Ricky Lee Shirley, 40, of Ball Ground, was secured in the back of the patrol vehicle and taken to jail.

Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Drug arrests and expired tag

On December 29, a deputy was traveling south on GA 400 near Majors Road when he noticed a blue Nissan Sentra driving slowly.

“The posted speed limit is 65 mph and the vehicle was at around 50 mph. I ran the tag on the vehicle, and it returned as expired as of 12/20/2022. I prepared to stop the vehicle and the driver moved over the left solid yellow line, turned on his hazard lights, and stopped. I activated my overhead lights to signal the vehicle to remain stopped,” the deputy wrote.

The driver was identified as Andre Brown, 33, of Marietta. “I could immediately smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. I introduced myself and explained the reasoning for the stop. Andre said he was having problems with his vehicle not accelerating. I asked Andre to speak to me outside the vehicle,” the deputy wrote.

The deputy said Andre admitted that he last smoked marijuana approximately one hour ago. He said he dropped a co-worker off and was now heading home. Andre was evaluated for impairment and it was determined that he was not impaired.

“Andre was advised that his vehicle will be searched due to plain odor of marijuana. When asked, he stated there may be a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. I first searched the driver's area of the vehicle. In the front door panel pocket, I found a pouch-like bag. Inside of this I found a baggie of green marijuana. I searched further and found a small box on the front driver’s floorboard. Inside the box, I found a glass pipe with a burned black, white, and crystal-like residue. Based on my knowledge, training, and experience, I believed this to be methamphetamine. I later field tested this substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine,” the deputy wrote.

Brown was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, drug-related objects, and having an expired tag.

Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Possession of Schedule 1 Drugs, DUI and Open Container

On December 30, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for speeding on GA 400 southbound, south of Majors Road.

“I conducted a driver side approach and explained to the driver, identified by his driver's license as Jonathan Register, the reason for the stop and asked him if there was any reason for the speed. Jonathan began to say that he was trying to get around the cars that were not moving over for another deputy that had stopped a car north of my position. During this explanation I could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Jonathan's breath. I requested Jonathan's license and he provided it to me. I asked Jonathan if he had anything to drink and he said he did not. I told Jonathan I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and he said, ‘OK’,” the deputy wrote.

The deputy asked Jonathan to exit the vehicle and saw an open "White Claw" alcoholic beverage between the driver's seat and the door. “Jonathan and I walked to the front of my patrol vehicle and I asked Jonathan about the open White Claw and he replied, "I’m from Florida."

The deputy tested Jonathan and determined he was impaired to the extent that he was less safe to drive.

“I asked Jonathan if he would be willing to do a preliminary breath test and Jonathan asked questions about that. I explained that it tests positive or negative for alcohol. Jonathan then said that he had a drink many hours before so it would show that he was positive for alcohol and then said he did not want to take it. Based on the field sobriety evaluations, the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, the bloodshot watery eyes, I placed Jonathan under arrest for DUI alcohol,” the deputy wrote.

Eventually, Jonathan agreed to a breath test and it tested positive for alcohol with a value of 0.125 which is above the legal limit of 0.08. “Jonathan was returned to my vehicle and I asked him about the marijuana. He said he has a Florida medical marijuana card and winked at me. I explained that marijuana is still illegal in Georgia and the medical marijuana card is not valid,” the deputy wrote.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.comForsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests