Fun in Foco: Fishing Expo, Narnia, and concerts to entertain this weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this winter weekend in Forsyth County:

A Fishing and Community Expo is Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Forsyth Conference Center. Jimbo’s Fishing The expo features a variety of names and brands of equipment and introduces new products and vendors. For more information, visit here.

Saturday Family Storytime is Saturday, January 14, from 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Post Road Library. For more information, visit here.

Photo by Forsyth County Public Library

The Cumming Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Cumming City Center. Shop for fresh produce, breads, cookies, cakes, local honey, jams, jellies, woodworking, crafts, and more.

Chronicles of Narnia Snow Day is Saturday, January 14, from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Cumming Library. Come dressed as your favorite Chronicles of Narnia character and enjoy the fame. For more information, visit here.

Photo by Forsyth County Public Library

“Purple Madness A Tribute to Prince” brings the music of the legendary performer to Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub in Cumming on Saturday, January 14, at 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here .

Photo by Rosati's Pizza and Sports Pub Facebook page

The T James Band brings everything from Mother’s Finest to Merle Haggard’s music to Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, January 14, at 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Photo by .Good ol' Days Bar and Grill

Elliot Prather performs at Freedom Brew and Shine on Saturday, January 14, beginning at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

