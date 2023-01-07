Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2ja4_0k6opftW00
Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office.

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:

Assault against a pregnant female

On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.

“Upon arriving, I patrolled the immediate area in hopes of making contact with the male subject but was unable to make contact. I then made contact with the complainant in front of her apartment. She stated her boyfriend, identified as Mr. Stanley Johnson, 32, of Alpharetta, got into a verbal argument about their relationship. She stated the argument took place in the living room and the argument was not going anywhere so she stopped and went to the master bedroom. Stanley followed her into the bedroom and got in her face, so she retreated once again to the master bathroom. She stated she was pushed backwards and fell into the bathtub,” the deputy wrote.

The victim said Stanley began to throw items at her. Then, he left but returned with a hammer and swung it twice, hitting the bathtub and making two holes. She was able to get up but was confronted by Stanley again.

“She retreated to the bathroom closet, and Stanley threatened to kill her while holding a screwdriver and pointing it at her. She grabbed her phone and called 911, and Stanley left the residence. While speaking with the victim, she was disheveled and crying. She had a fresh cut on her arm which was actively bleeding,” wrote the deputy.

The victim said she was eight weeks pregnant with Stanley’s baby.

“I went into the master bedroom and saw a hammer on the bed. The bathtub had two holes in it. There was also a screwdriver on the bed,” the deputy wrote.

The officer got Stanley’s phone number and texted him, but Stanley refused to come to the residence to tell his story.

“At this point in time, I obtained two warrants for battery against a female who is pregnant and simple assault. At approximately 2232 hours, I spoke with Stanley over the phone. The phone conversation was recorded on my Axon body camera. Stanley also stated they got into an argument about their relationship. I asked if he threatened her with a screwdriver, and he said ‘f— no.’”

Stanley stated he would turn himself in at the county jail in an hour. He was charged with assault and battery against a pregnant female.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuSqU_0k6opftW00
Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Hit and Run

On December 15, a deputy was dispatched to a Hit and Run at the intersection of Bannister Road and Matt Highway. The witnesses on the scene stated that a Hispanic male in a white Honda Civic made a left turn from Bannister onto Matt Highway, failing to yield to a black Subaru Forester, colliding with the Forester, pushing the Forester into a Brown Subaru Outback, then got out of the Civic and ran toward the Publix.

“Deputies on scene located the suspect, identified as Jerry Herrera-Angel, 28, of Cumming, at Publix. Witnesses positively identified him as the driver of the white Honda Civic. I arrived on scene at the Publix. As I approached Mr. Herrera-Angel he was speaking on his phone. I immediately noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were glassy and red. Because of my training and experience I knew these to be indicators of impairment. I asked if he spoke any English. He said no. I asked if he had a license. He said no. All he had was a Mexico ID that had his name and date of birth. I ran his name and date of birth but got no returns for a driver's license,” the deputy wrote.

Because he fled from the scene of an accident and made no attempt to contact 911 or check on the other drivers, Angel was charged with hit and run. He was also charged with DUI, driving without a valid license, and failure to yield and escorted to jail.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

# The Blotter# Assault of a pregnant woman

Comments / 3

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
742 followers

