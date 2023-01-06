Fun in FoCo: Chinese New Year, feeling Frozen, and concerts this weekend

Photo by Forsyth County Public Library

(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this winter weekend in Forsyth County:

The Chinese New Year begins on January 22, but a big celebration is being held at the Post Road Library on Sunday, January 8, from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. There will be crafts, a scavenger hunt, and a live performance of Chinese folk music. For more information, visit here.

The Eric Leland Duo performs at Legends Distillery Saturday, January 7, from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Photo by Legends Distillery Facebook page

Fabulous Frozen Day Out is Saturday, January 7, at 1:00 p.m. at Sweet & Sassy in Cumming. The event includes makeovers and other fun activities. For more information, visit here

Photo by Disney/Sweet & Sassy Facebook page

.The Cumming Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Cumming City Center. Shop for fresh produce, bread, cookies, cakes, local honey, jams, jellies, woodworking, crafts, and more.

Guardians of the Jukebox brings its MTV-style show to Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub in Cumming on Saturday, January 7, at 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here .

Photo by Rosati's Pizza and Sports Pub Facebook page

Mannerism brings its funk and alternative rock music to Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, January 7, at 9:00 p.m.

James David Flowers performs at Freedom Brew and Shine on Saturday, January 7, beginning at 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here .

