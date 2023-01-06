Fun in FoCo: Chinese New Year, feeling Frozen, and concerts this weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this winter weekend in Forsyth County:
The Chinese New Year begins on January 22, but a big celebration is being held at the Post Road Library on Sunday, January 8, from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. There will be crafts, a scavenger hunt, and a live performance of Chinese folk music. For more information, visit here.
The Eric Leland Duo performs at Legends Distillery Saturday, January 7, from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.
Fabulous Frozen Day Out is Saturday, January 7, at 1:00 p.m. at Sweet & Sassy in Cumming. The event includes makeovers and other fun activities. For more information, visit here
.The Cumming Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Cumming City Center. Shop for fresh produce, bread, cookies, cakes, local honey, jams, jellies, woodworking, crafts, and more.
Guardians of the Jukebox brings its MTV-style show to Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub in Cumming on Saturday, January 7, at 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here.
Mannerism brings its funk and alternative rock music to Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, January 7, at 9:00 p.m.
James David Flowers performs at Freedom Brew and Shine on Saturday, January 7, beginning at 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.
