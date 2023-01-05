The Report Card: Why the current school board chair won't seek another term, plus details about kindergarten registratio

John Thompson

Wes McCallPhoto byForsyth County Board of Education

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School Districtt. The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements.

McCall will not seek chairman role again

Wes McCall, the current Board of Education Chairman, announced in a press release this week that he will not seek another term as Board Chair in 2023.

“This past year has been very difficult with focusing to keep our schools the best, while also balancing the frustration that some have with the direction of public education, not just in Forsyth County, but in our nation, ” McCall said. “As Chairman, I have tried to stay focused on our values, what I believe is best for all students, and represent what is the best for our overall community. That is why I worked to push for community involvement in our new 5-year strategic plan, stood up for public participation, encouraged parent involvement, and strongly support a tax relief for our taxpayers through a floating homestead exemption.”

McCall expressed his gratitude for serving as chairman.

“I’m so grateful for the leadership of Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young, and FCS Leadership team for leading a community process to develop a new 5-year strategic plan that is for Forsyth County by Forsyth County. It is now our job as a Board to continue to focus on the plan and to ensure the Superintendent completes all objectives.”

As he starts his second four-year term, McCall will continue to represent District 1 in Forsyth County.

“I look forward to a new Board member joining our Board and working to make sure public education is accountable, builds more transparency, and represents our community.” McCall wants to continue to be the chair of the Forsyth County Homeless Youth Council.

“It is time for me to focus more time on helping those in our community who are experiencing challenges in life. These students who face homelessness have more challenges than just learning. My hope is that with just a little help they can have the comfort they need to focus on education and changing their lives for the better,” McCall said.

Forsyth County Board of Education members will vote on the new roles at their first meeting of the new year on January 17.

Kristen Morrisey attended her final meeting in December.Photo byForsyth County School District

Morrissey attends her final meeting

School Board Member Kristen Morrisey bid her fellow members goodbye at the December 13 Board of Education meeting.

“I got involved because people asked me questions, and I wanted to find the answers,” Morrisey said. Morrissey said the Board had experienced good and hard times during her 12 years, but she enjoyed helping students and parents.

Photo byForsyth County School District

Kindergarten registration starts next week

Kindergarten Roundup for the 2023/24 school year will be held at the Technology Training and Innovation Center - and not at individual schools - starting Monday, January 9.

Each school will have a specific week between January and April to register incoming kindergarten students before the new school year begins in August. To register for the next school year in kindergarten, students must be five years old by September 1, 2023. Registration appointments occur at the Technology Training and Innovation Center at 1140 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming. For more information, visit here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

