Cumming, GA

Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City Center

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U470Z_0jnixIRi00
Get ready for a new taqueria in Cumming.

(Forsyth County, GA) The international flavor of Cumming’s new City Center is getting a boost.

City officials announced on Friday, December 16 that Roswell’s popular taqueria, sports bar, and live music venue Rock ‘N’ Taco is adding a second location at the Cumming City Center.

“The City of Cumming is a great fit for Rock ‘N’ Taco. We have worked closely with the mayor and the City and appreciate their support,” said co-owner Brad Hancock. “We also have a great team of managers, kitchen staff, bartenders and busboys. We couldn’t bring this dream to life without them.”

According to Hancock, the first location has roots in both the restaurant and music worlds. He said his father owned and operated a restaurant in the building where the Roswell Rock ‘N’ Taco is located, and Hancock, his father, and his two sons are all drummers.

“My business partner, John Michael Brunetti, and I wanted to open a place where everyone could come and enjoy music or a game and meet with friends,” said Hancock. “It’s been a tremendous partnership.”

The venue has featured local musicians who have gone on to compete on “The Voice” and “American Idol,” and focuses on the music of the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s.

The Cumming location will feature walls decorated with music memorabilia, signed guitar plaques, and platinum records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvIbN_0jnixIRi00
The owners signed the lease last Friday.Photo byCity of Cumming

The restaurant will have a capacity of 200 and a rooftop bar overlooking the Lou Sobh Amphitheater.

“We’re excited to bring the same experience that’s rocked Roswell for the last three years to Cumming,” said co-owner Brunetti. The Cumming location will host live music Wednesday through Saturday nights and show sporting events like NFL and college football, Atlanta Braves games, and select pay-per-view events.

The restaurant will have more than 25 TVs, including a large LED screen. Rock ‘N’ Taco is expected to be a destination for sports fans in the Cumming area. For more information, visit rockntaco.com.

