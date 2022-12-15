Tapas bar headed to Cumming City Center

The new Santa Maria restaurant. Photo by City of Cumming

(Cumming, GA) Get ready for a taste of Spain in the heart of Cumming.

Chef and restaurateur Mariano Garcia is bringing the flavors of Spanish and Latin American tapas and beverages to the Cumming City Center with his restaurant, Santa Maria. Garcia is also involved with Fuego Tortilla in Marietta and Fuego Mar Mexican and Seafood Restaurant in Senoia.

“It takes a lot of hard work to get this place cooking, and we’re excited to share our unique cuisine with the Cumming community,” said Garcia.

During his career, Garcia has been involved in all areas involving a successful restaurant. However, his philosophy is led by a straightforward motivation – his passion for great food.

“That passion will definitely guide me and my team at Santa Maria in the Cumming City Center,” he added. “This restaurant will be influenced by Spanish and Latin American recipes, serving a mix of traditional Spanish dishes such as cured meats, paella, croquettes, queso, and more.”

Photo by City of Cumming

Garcia said that Santa Maria would focus on seafood dishes such as ceviche and Tulum, a Spanish dish with fish and scallops. Other specialties will include Spanish tapas-style omelets made with potatoes and molletts - which are tapas-style toasts similar to Italian bruschetta - with a variety of toppings such as cheese, fresh fish, salsas, and olive tapenades.

“We’ll have a strong focus on wines, tequila, and mezcal,” Garcia said. “We’ll also offer plenty of fresh cocktails with all the ingredients made completely from scratch…we use no premade mixes or processed ingredients.”

Mariano Garcia signs the lease for Santa Maria. Photo by City of Cumming

Garcia is excited to bring his passion for Latin food to Cumming.

“Our mission is to give customers a place to celebrate life’s social moments by offering the best food, service, and ambience. We aim to provide a unique and relaxing dining experience. We feel confident that experience will be welcomed by this community, and Santa Maria will quickly become a vital part of the Cumming City Center.”

