The Report Card: Funding options for Forsyth County Schools, 3 schools named ‘distinguished’, other awards

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District . The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements.

Board to examine funding options

During the December 13 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent of Dr. Jeff Bearden updated the Board on funding solutions for the school system.

“We want to protect quality of education,” Bearden said. The system has worked with a citizen finance committee, the legislature, and Board members to see the best options for additional funding of the schools.

“I don’t know where the final solution is. It’s an important step for our community,” added Bearden.

Board member Lindsey Adams wants all funding options on the table to help the county’s taxpayers from being overburdened.

“Feel free to contact one of us,” Adams said.

Engine team wins thousands in scholarships

The Forsyth Central High School Engine Building Team has won its first national championship. The team, consisting of five students, returned from Indianapolis with a first-place finish and over $600,000 in scholarships.

Three Forsyth County Schools named ‘distinguished’

The Georgia Department of Education (DOE) annually recognizes districts and schools for supporting a positive school climate through implementing the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework.

For the first time, Forsyth County had three schools receiving the highest award of Distinguished schools:

Chestatee Elementary

Silver City Elementary

Forsyth Central High School

4H honors

The Consumer Judging and Cotton Boll competed at the area contest in Dahlonega. In the competition, students learn about the importance of cotton as an agricultural product. The Junior Team placed fifth overall. Rishabh Sahasrabudhe placed second in Placing and Reasons for the Cloverleaf division. In monthly programs, the Cloverbuds learned about inherited plant traits; the Community Club focused on the annual Project Achievement public speaking contest and began practicing their public speaking and resume writing skills. The Conservation Club learned about the histories of turkeys in honor of Thanksgiving.

