The Report Card: New digital signs for schools, curriculum review underway

Installation begins on the new sign at Kelly Mill Elementary. Photo by Michelle Hall

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District . The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements.

Schools to get digital signs

If you’ve driven past a school in Forsyth County recently, you may have noticed a gutted sign out front. The reason for the missing signs is the Forsyth County School District is replacing all traditional signs with new digital ones. The project costs $1.1 million, and funds are coming from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Social Studies curriculum underway

The Forsyth County Schools’ 8th Grade Social Studies resource selection community review continues through December 13. The review gives parents time to review possible teaching aids for the curriculum. The materials may be reviewed during normal business days/hours at any Forsyth County middle school or at the Forsyth County Board of Education/Professional Development Center.

Photo by Forsyth County School District.

Forsyth County Education Foundation 2022-23 Staff Scholarships announced

The first Forsyth County Education Foundation Staff Scholarships process is now underway. Using funds raised from the 2022 Dr. Jim and Peggie Morrow iChallenge, the foundation will offer up to 31 staff scholarships of $1,500 each.

Applications close Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 5 pm. Recipients will be announced on Friday, January 13, 2023.

All applicants must:

Be a current full-time FCS paraprofessional or teacher

Be attending/accepted by January 13, 2023, in an accredited college or university to be a certified teacher or school counselor

Agree to teach/be a school counselor in FCS for three years after degree completion

Requirements:

Complete the scholarship application form in its entirety. Type the application (preferred) or print it legibly. Sign and date the application form.

in its entirety. Type the application (preferred) or print it legibly. Sign and date the application form. Complete an essay - “Why Do You Choose to Become a Teacher/School Counselor and What Do You Hope to Accomplish in This Profession?”. The essay should be typed using a 12-point font and should not exceed 500 words.

Obtain two sealed letters of recommendation.

Submit in one packet one printed application, one printed essay, and two sealed recommendation letters to Anita Seay, FCS BOE/PDC 1120 Dahlonega Highway, Cumming, by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Incomplete scholarship application packets will not be eligible for consideration. Do not staple.

This year's REACH scholars. Photo by Forsyth County School District.

REACH scholars announced

The Forsyth County School District recently announced its REACH Scholars for this academic year. The scholars are:

Jonathan Ayala

Juliette Campos-Bautista

Elizabeth Martinez Angeles

Amarie Orean

Maleigha Robinson

Yanelizeth Rojas-Nemorio

Ana Rubio Hernandez

Sophia Stargel

Alyssa Witham

REACH Georgia is the state’s mentorship and college scholarship program. The mission is to ensure Georgia’s academically promising students have the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high school, access college, and achieve postsecondary success.

Photo by Reach Georgia

REACH Scholar recipients must sign a contract to maintain strong grades, remain drug and alcohol-free, meet with their REACH mentor regularly, maintain good attendance and behavior, develop educational and career plans, and graduate high school. The scholarship is up to $10,000 a student for post-secondary education. The REACH Scholarship funds can be used to help pay for the “cost of attendance” as defined by the HOPE-eligible college or university toward the completion of an undergraduate program. According to the program's website , the REACH Scholarship can be used in addition to any grant or scholarship the students are eligible to receive.

School board meets during the state training session

The Forsyth County Board of Education met on December 1 for a brief meeting at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center during school board training.

“The Board just talked in general about the budget process, what occurred last year, and plans to provide a COLA for employees,” said Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo. “This was the first meeting our new school board member attended, so it was more information about general operations.”

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com