Fun in FoCo: Christmas parade, holiday concert and winter fun this weekend

John Thompson

Photo byCity of Cumming City Hall Facebook page

(Forsyth County, GA) It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Forsyth County. Here are some fun options:

The City of Cumming Christmas Parade and Winter Festival is Saturday, December 3. The parade begins at 5:00 p.m. at Forsyth Central High School and makes its way to the Cumming Fairgrounds for the Winter Festival For more information, visit here.

Photo byCumming City Center Facebook page

Sounds of Sawnee, Forsyth County’s community band of 29 years, ring in the season with a festive Christmas concert at Cumming City Center Friday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m.

The Cumming Farmers Market is every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Cumming City Center. Shop for fresh produce, bread, cookies, cakes, local honey, jams, jellies, woodworking, crafts, and more.

Musician Zach Alexander performs at Stoney J’s Farm and Orchard in Cumming on Saturday, December 3, at 1:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Experience Halcyon’s Holiday Magic on Saturday, December 3, from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Photo byHalcyon.com

Elton Live, The Ultimate Tribute to Elton John, is at 9:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3, at Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub in Cumming. For more information, click here

Photo byRosati's Pizza and Sports Pub Facebook page

.

Holiday Fest Crafts and Games for Teens is happening on Saturday, December 3, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Cumming Library. In addition, the library celebrates winter holidays around the world. For more information, visit here

Photo byForsyth Public Library

.

Teen Gift Crafting is at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the Post Road Library. Make fun gifts for your family. For more information, visit here.

Chill Billyz performs classic rock music at Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, December 3, at 9 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Photo byGood ol' Days Bar and Grill

James Patrick Morgan performs at Freedom Brew and Shine on Saturday, December 3, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

