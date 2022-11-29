Cumming, GA

Christmas parade Saturday in Cumming expected to draw thousands

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kiIAD_0jRKUBsM00
Photo byCity of Cumming City Hall Facebook page

(Forsyth County, GA) A holiday tradition continues this Saturday as Cumming’s Christmas Parade winds through the city.

Cumming Public Information Assistant Crystal Ledford said this is the fifth year of this incarnation of the parade.

“Previously, it was presented by the Chamber of Commerce on Market Place Boulevard for several years in the early 2000s, and then there was no Christmas parade for a few years in the late 2010s. Mayor Brumbalow wanted to bring the parade back to downtown Cumming, so it started back in 2018 after he was first elected,” Ledford said.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. from Forsyth Central High School, flows down Tribble Gap/Castleberry Road, through downtown Cumming, and ends at the Cumming Fairgrounds.

After the parade, a Christmas Festival will be held at the Fairgrounds from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“We’ll have about 80 entrants in the parade – everything from businesses and churches to marching bands and Scout troops. We’re thrilled to have Forsyth Central High School’s Flash of Crimson and the Christian Fine Arts of Forsyth County marching bands again this year, as well as the East Forsyth Thundering Herd marching band, who will be joining us for the first time this year,” Ledford said.

She said parade participants go all-out in creating their floats, and there is a contest to name the best participants. The contest includes floats but other categories like Best Scout Troop, Best Antique Vehicle, and Most Holiday Spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUH8i_0jRKUBsM00
Photo byCity of Cumming

“We are very grateful to our contest judges, Mary Helen McGruder and Joni Buford of the Chamber of Commerce, who come out prior to the parade’s start, walk around among the entrants, and declare our winners,” said Ledford.

Road closures for the parade begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue until the parade is over at approximately 6:30 p.m. Parking is available in business lots along the route and the two downtown area parking decks at Castleberry Road and Mason Street.

Ledford is expecting a big crowd for the event.

“I would guess around 10,000 people come out and line the parade route from Central to the Fairgrounds. It’s a wonderful family-friendly event. We have tons of families with young children who excitedly watch and wait for that most precious parade treasure - candy,” she said.

After the parade, the Fairgrounds Festival offers photos with Santa inside Horton Hall and several vendors selling holiday-themed treats like cookies, candies, homemade bread, holiday cards, and decorations. There are also holiday crafts and activities for kids, Christmas music, s’mores, and hot cocoa.

“The City of Cumming Christmas Parade & Fairgrounds Festival is a great way to kick off the holiday season, and we hope everyone will come join us for all the fun!” Ledford said.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Holiday fun# Cumming Christmas Parade

Comments / 2

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
679 followers

More from John Thompson

Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Christmas parade, holiday concert and winter fun this weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Forsyth County. Here are some fun options:. The City of Cumming Christmas Parade and Winter Festival is Saturday, December 3. The parade begins at 5:00 p.m. at Forsyth Central High School and makes its way to the Cumming Fairgrounds for the Winter Festival For more information, visit here.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Naked driver arrested for drugs, woman nearly attacked with a hammer

Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 14, an officer was dispatched to a call to One White Oak Apartments at 2080 One White Oak Lane.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

How Forsyth County can help bring holiday joy this season to children in need

(Forsyth County, GA) With inflation still raging, the holiday season will prove difficult for many Forsyth County families. But for the 8th consecutive year, The Place of Forsyth’s Holiday House will make the holidays brighter for many of the county's neediest children.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Looking out for the Grinch and Santa, plus weekend concerts

(Forsyth County, GA) This weekend offers holiday fun for the family, plus good music. Here are some options:. The Grinch Candy Cane Hunt is Saturday, November 26, from noon - 4:00 p.m. at Warbington Farms. Go on a candy cane hunt, see Santa, and more.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Meth, marijuana, and aggravated assault arrests

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 2, a deputy was traveling south on Keith Bridge Road and observed a vehicle with inoperable tag lights. As a result, the officer initiated a traffic stop at Keith Bridge Road and Martin Road.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Christmas tree lighting, photos with Santa, and lots of music

(Photo/Toni Cuenca on Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) This weekend offers a variety of opportunities to get in the holiday spirit. Here are some options:. The Cumming City Center tree lighting is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Head to Cumming’s newest attraction for the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony as the giant tree and City Center decorations are unveiled for the holiday season. There’ll also be live music from event-sponsor Browns Bridge Church, and snacks and warm beverages available for purchase from local vendors.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

The Report Card: School Board approves calendar, announces legislative priorities

The Forsyth Board of Education held its regular meeting on November 15.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District. The information comes from school board meetings in November and recent district announcements.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murder

Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County Grand Jury on November 14 indicted Christopher Pino, 39, of Loganville, with five charges connected to the September 10 death of his mother.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City Center

(Forsyth County, GA) It will begin to look a lot like Christmas this Saturday in Cumming. The city’s new Winter Pop-Up Market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on November 19 at theCumming City Center.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Farmers Market and holiday fun highlight weekend activities

(Forsyth County, GA) This weekend offers several opportunities to get that special Christmas present for family and friends. Here are some options:. The Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival is at Lanier Tech in Cumming on Saturday, November 12, from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 13, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Stolen cash machine, meth and heroin arrests

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 30, an officer was dispatched to the Chase Bank at 3695 Peachtree Parkway concerning a burglary alarm for a money machine.

Read full story
3 comments

The Report Card: School calendar, online learning, and bonus pay are new in the Forsyth County School District

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District. The information comes from the November 8 Board of Education (BOE) work session and district announcements.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County students top region in ACT scores

Alliance Academy of Innovation had the third-highest average ACT score in the state,(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth School Schoolsrecently released ACT test scores for the class of 2022, and the district announced that its students ranked at the top of the state.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Free Cumming City Center concert plus a touch of the holidays

(Forsyth County, GA) This weekend has plenty of things to do - from dance parties to a holiday market. Here are some options:. The Cumming City Center is staging another free community concert Friday, November 4, beginning at 7:00 p.m at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater. The New Royals offer a broad range of favorites, including contemporary hits and iconic classics from the 1960s through today. For more information, click here.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Teen arrested for having weapon at school, family violence, and drug arrest

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 27, a custodian at East Forsyth High School observed 18-year-old Elijah Milligan with a vape in his hand. The custodian notified the administration, and Assistant Principal Jill McKee walked Milligan to the front office. Officials conducted an administrative search on Elijah using a metal detector.

Read full story
1 comments

The Report Card: What’s new in the Forsyth County School District

(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District. The information comes from school board meetings in October and recent district announcements.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming City Center announces its final free concert of the year

(Cumming, GA) If you missed the first two free shows at the Cumming City Center, you still have one more chance to dance the night away. The City announced late last week that it will host one more show before the cold weather arrives.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Halloween fun and concerts highlight weekend events

(Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of options to be entertained this Halloween weekend in Forsyth County - from festivals to concerts to pumpkin patches. Here are some options:

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy