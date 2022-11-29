Christmas parade Saturday in Cumming expected to draw thousands

Photo by City of Cumming City Hall Facebook page

(Forsyth County, GA) A holiday tradition continues this Saturday as Cumming’s Christmas Parade winds through the city.

Cumming Public Information Assistant Crystal Ledford said this is the fifth year of this incarnation of the parade.

“Previously, it was presented by the Chamber of Commerce on Market Place Boulevard for several years in the early 2000s, and then there was no Christmas parade for a few years in the late 2010s. Mayor Brumbalow wanted to bring the parade back to downtown Cumming, so it started back in 2018 after he was first elected,” Ledford said.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. from Forsyth Central High School, flows down Tribble Gap/Castleberry Road, through downtown Cumming, and ends at the Cumming Fairgrounds.

After the parade, a Christmas Festival will be held at the Fairgrounds from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“We’ll have about 80 entrants in the parade – everything from businesses and churches to marching bands and Scout troops. We’re thrilled to have Forsyth Central High School’s Flash of Crimson and the Christian Fine Arts of Forsyth County marching bands again this year, as well as the East Forsyth Thundering Herd marching band, who will be joining us for the first time this year,” Ledford said.

She said parade participants go all-out in creating their floats, and there is a contest to name the best participants. The contest includes floats but other categories like Best Scout Troop, Best Antique Vehicle, and Most Holiday Spirit.

Photo by City of Cumming

“We are very grateful to our contest judges, Mary Helen McGruder and Joni Buford of the Chamber of Commerce, who come out prior to the parade’s start, walk around among the entrants, and declare our winners,” said Ledford.

Road closures for the parade begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue until the parade is over at approximately 6:30 p.m. Parking is available in business lots along the route and the two downtown area parking decks at Castleberry Road and Mason Street.

Ledford is expecting a big crowd for the event.

“I would guess around 10,000 people come out and line the parade route from Central to the Fairgrounds. It’s a wonderful family-friendly event. We have tons of families with young children who excitedly watch and wait for that most precious parade treasure - candy,” she said.

After the parade, the Fairgrounds Festival offers photos with Santa inside Horton Hall and several vendors selling holiday-themed treats like cookies, candies, homemade bread, holiday cards, and decorations. There are also holiday crafts and activities for kids, Christmas music, s’mores, and hot cocoa.

“The City of Cumming Christmas Parade & Fairgrounds Festival is a great way to kick off the holiday season, and we hope everyone will come join us for all the fun!” Ledford said.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com