Fun in FoCo: Looking out for the Grinch and Santa, plus weekend concerts

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bi4q5_0jLbEq3m00
Photo byWarbington Farms

(Forsyth County, GA) This weekend offers holiday fun for the family, plus good music. Here are some options:

The Grinch Candy Cane Hunt is Saturday, November 26, from noon - 4:00 p.m. at Warbington Farms. Go on a candy cane hunt, see Santa, and more.

The Cumming Farmers Market is every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Cumming City Center. Shop for fresh produce, bread, cookies, cakes, local honey, jams, jellies, woodworking, crafts, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qexmh_0jLbEq3m00
Photo byCumming Farmers Market Facebook page.

Musician JB Gordon performs at Stoney J’s Farm and Orchard in Cumming on Saturday, November 26, at 1:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Santa Claus is coming to Halcyon on Saturday, November 26, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Photo byHalcyon

Wings of Fire Celebration is happening on Saturday, November 26, from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the Cumming Library. Wings of Fire is an ongoing juvenile fiction series of books written by Tui T. Sutherland about a world inhabited by tribes of powerful dragons ruled by Dragon Queens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npG5A_0jLbEq3m00
Photo byForsyth County Public Library

Elf on the Shelf Celebration is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, at the Post Road Library. Welcome Jingles, the Post Road Library Elf on the Shelf, back to the library. The library will have a special storytime to bring him back from the North Pole with books, music, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlOjg_0jLbEq3m00
Photo byForsyth County Public Library

The GA 400 Band performs at Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, November 26, at 9 p.m. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pri0_0jLbEq3m00
Carly BurrussPhoto byFreedom Brew and Shine

Cumming native and country artist Carly Burruss performs at Freedom Brew and Shine on Friday, November 25, beginning at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

