The Report Card: School Board approves calendar, announces legislative priorities

The Forsyth Board of Education held its regular meeting on November 15. (Photo/John Thompson)

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District. The information comes from school board meetings in November and recent district announcements.

Board finalizes school calendar

The Forsyth County Board of Education signed off Tuesday, November 15, on the 2024-2025 school calendar. The first day of school is Thursday, August 1, and school ends Thursday, May 22.

The calendar for the 2024-2025 school year. (Graphic/Forsyth County School District).

Legislative priorities announced

The Board approved its legislative requests for the General Assembly in 2023:

Student Support - The Board seeks additional funding from the state, specifically, more funding for social workers, counselors, psychologists, and nurses.

School Safety - The Board seeks funds for Student Advocacy Specialists.

Employee Recruitment and Retainment - The Board asks the state for full funding of Quality Basic Education and a cost of living increase for educators to keep up with inflation, claiming QBE funding lagged during the pandemic.

Student Transportation - The Board wants the state to increase funding for student transportation to ensure an equitable state and local partnership.

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said he would set up a meeting with legislators in December to discuss the priorities.

Chattahoochee Elementary School receives $5,000 donation from new Burlington store

Burlington Stores has donated $5,000 toward school supplies to Chattahoochee Elementary School. The donation was presented at the opening of its new store in Cumming. Principal Jennifer Williams received the check from Burlington on Friday, November 11, and expressed gratitude on behalf of the school and its teachers.

Chattahoochee Elementary School received a donation from Burlington Stores. (Photo/Forsyth County School District)

Lambert High School iGEM team wins international award

(Graphic/Forsyth County School District).

The team of more than 30 students was the Grand Prize winner of a medal at the 2022 International Genetically Engineered Machine Competition in Paris. The Lambert team is the first team from the United States to win this honor. Their project modified DNA to allow early detection of carotid artery disease. More than 350 teams from 40 countries competed at the event.

