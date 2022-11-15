Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murder

Christopher Pino. (Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County Grand Jury on November 14 indicted Christopher Pino, 39, of Loganville, with five charges connected to the September 10 death of his mother.

Pino was charged with malice murder, felony murder, family violence aggravated assault, robbery by force, and theft by taking.

The indictment said Pino made an “assault upon the person of Tresa Slate with the hands of the accused, an instrument which when used offensively against a person is likely to, and did result in strangulation, said person being the parent of the accused.”

On September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home, according to Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller. The woman, identified as 61-year-old Tresa Slate, was deceased, and the indictment said she died of strangulation.

“Major Crimes detectives conducted a lengthy investigation and, in consultation with the medical examiner, determined the manner of death was homicide,” Miller said. “The investigation revealed that Ms. Slate’s son, 39-year-old Christopher Pino, was identified as the suspect in her death.”

Pino was located the following day in Gainesville, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The indictment said Pino also took $25,000 from Slate. More than 25 witnesses testified in front of the Grand Jury before the indictment was handed down in Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Bagley’s courtroom Monday.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com