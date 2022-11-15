Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City Center

(Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) It will begin to look a lot like Christmas this Saturday in Cumming.

The city’s new Winter Pop-Up Market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on November 19 at the Cumming City Center.

The market, sponsored by mother and daughter-owned clothing boutique Pieces and Peaches, features items from local artists. More than 80 vendors are expected at the market, featuring items like Christmas decorations, jewelry, artwork, and home decor.

(Photo/City of Cumming)

“We want this market to be a place for people to get out, socialize and feel a connection with the vendors, other shoppers, and our community as a whole,” said Christine Fowler, owner of Pieces and Peaches Boutique.

A full day of activities is in store along with the market. There will be food trucks, festive crafts, gingerbread man decorating, live music, and Christmas caroling. Even Santa is expected to make an appearance.

(Photo/City of Cumming)

After the market, Browns Bridge Church will present a Christmas Tree Lighting Event beginning at 6 p.m. with live music, family activities, warm beverages, and desserts from local vendors.

Additionally, the Cumming Farmers Market is adjusting its hours for the event, offering produce and other wares from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at City Center.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com