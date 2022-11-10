Forsyth County Blotter: Stolen cash machine, meth and heroin arrests

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAVH2_0j674CrC00
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:

Stolen ATM

On October 30, an officer was dispatched to the Chase Bank at 3695 Peachtree Parkway concerning a burglary alarm for a money machine.

Before the officer arrived, the alarm company noticed a white Ford F250 truck with several males near the ATM on the bank’s camera system.

“While en route, dispatch also broadcasted the ATM machine had been ripped out of the ground. Upon arrival, I observed the ATM was missing from its place, a crowbar was laying on the ground beside other parts of the ATM, and debris from the ground and the ATM,” the officer wrote.

The ATM was discovered behind a Texaco station at 7110 McGinnis Ferry Road.

“After locating the ATM, I also observed a yellow Penske truck parked across the incident location at Wendy's. After approaching the truck, I met with the occupant, Joshua Johnson. Johnson explained to me that he witnessed the incident,” wrote the officer.

Johnson told the officer he had been resting when he heard a loud bang and thought that someone was attempting to break into the Penske truck. He said he observed three males wearing ski masks and dark clothing. The males were in a white older model white Ford truck. Johnson also said he witnessed the occupants of the truck stepping out and ripping out the ATM using the truck and then leaving the area.

The officer viewed the CCTV footage at the Texaco gas station.

“In that footage, I observed three male suspects and a white older model Ford F-250 with black rims. Two suspects stepped out of the truck and approached the ATM machine. After approaching the ATM, both suspects tied the truck with the ATM with a chain while the driver waited in the truck. After the chain was hooked to the ATM, the driver drove the truck causing the ATM to be dismantled and dragged it. After dragging the ATM, the suspects loaded the ATM into their truck,” the officer wrote.

The suspects remain at large, and the case remains open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNEul_0j674CrC00
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Drug arrests

On October 27, an officer was conducting speed enforcement on GA 400 at McFarland Parkway and observed a Honda Civic traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The officer estimated the car was traveling 90 mph. The officer caught up to the car and stopped the vehicle.

“I contacted the driver, Dillon Bijeaux, and passenger, Mackenzie Eakle. I observed that both exhibited manifestations consistent with possible impairment to include flushed face, bloodshot eyes, and eyelid tremors. I conducted a DUI investigation of Bijeaux and observed several clues and indicators of impairment. He admitted to having smoked marijuana the night before but denied any use of methamphetamine. I advised him of my findings and requested consent to search the vehicle, which he provided,” the officer wrote.

The officer searched the vehicle and found a grinder containing marijuana residue in the glove box. He also found inside Eakle’s purse a green glass pipe that contained a white crystalline substance and a glass smoking device tip that had burnt marijuana residue in it.

“I located a purple grinder that contained marijuana residue in the center console and a clear glass pipe that contained a white and brown crystalline substance in between the driver's seat and center console. I also located a box that contained a glass THC oil extraction kit in the driver's floorboard. The box also contained a burnt marijuana cigarette and a piece of a cigarette box that was folded with marijuana inside it,” said the deputy.

Bijeaux, 23, of Jacksonville and Eakle, 22, of Canton, were transported to the Forsyth County jail and charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LG1e_0j674CrC00
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Heroin arrest

On October 28, an officer responded to a vehicle crash at McFarland Parkway and Ronald Reagan Boulevard. The officer met with the involved parties, Sydney Worthington and Charles Wilkes.

“I investigated the accident and found that Sydney was at fault for following too closely.

Sydney had told me that her driver's license was suspended. She explained that she had been caught driving by law enforcement twice since the suspension,” the officer wrote.

The officer arrested Worthington, 27, of Alpharetta. He searched Worthington and found a syringe cap in her pocket.

“I began a vehicle inventory of the car. I opened the glove compartment and saw, in plain view, several syringes. Sydney had already told me that she was in methadone treatment, and l’d found the syringe cap in her pocket. Based on my training, knowledge, and experience, I suspected that the syringe contained an opiate,” wrote the officer.

Worthington told the officer the syringe was filled with Vitamin B12. The officer said he was going to test the contents, and Worthington said there might be heroin in the syringe, but she cleaned her car out after she got clean.

“She explained that she has been in methadone treatment for six months but the syringe was old. I asked her how old. She said weeks or months. She also asked if cocaine residue would show on our tests. And then she said she thought it might just be water because she had cleaned it out,” wrote the officer.

The contents tested positive for heroin. Worthington was charged with possession of heroin, driving with a suspended license, and following too closely.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

