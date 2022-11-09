The Report Card: School calendar, online learning, and bonus pay are new in the Forsyth County School District

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhGeL_0j4nV6SO00
(Photo/John Thompson)

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District. The information comes from the November 8 Board of Education (BOE) work session and district announcements.

Employees to get a one-time bonus

Forsyth County School District employees are getting a supplement of $1,300 to their income. During the budget discussion earlier this year, School Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said the district would look at giving full and part-time employees a one-time payment. The measure passed unanimously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvWt3_0j4nV6SO00
(Graphic/Forsyth County School District).

The 2024-2025 school calendar to be approved next week

The BOE heard updates on creating the 2024-25 school calendar. The proposed calendar has the first day of school on Thursday, August 1, 2024 and the last day on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The calendar is expected to be voted on next Tuesday, November 15 at the BOE meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eycK_0j4nV6SO00
Photo/Forsyth County School District.)

Forsyth County helps rural students with computer science

The BOE heard how the district is helping students learn computer science in rural areas in the state. The long-distance learning, which serves five counties, is coordinated through Forsyth Virtual Academy. The program serves 150 students at three middle schools and five high schools by allowing students to log into the system’s online learning portal.

State Rep. Todd Jones thanked the board for the program.

“This is changing the foundation of education in the state,” Jones said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIPoS_0j4nV6SO00
(Photo/Forsyth County School District)

Deadline approaching to register for virtual school for 2023-2024 school year

Parents who want their children to attend school virtually full or part-time next school year must make their intentions known by November 30. To do so, parents must complete and submit the required online form by the deadline.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth Schools# Pay supplement# Calendar

Comments / 2

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
627 followers

More from John Thompson

Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Farmers Market and holiday fun highlight weekend activities

(Forsyth County, GA) This weekend offers several opportunities to get that special Christmas present for family and friends. Here are some options:. The Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival is at Lanier Tech in Cumming on Saturday, November 12, from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 13, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Stolen cash machine, meth and heroin arrests

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 30, an officer was dispatched to the Chase Bank at 3695 Peachtree Parkway concerning a burglary alarm for a money machine.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County students top region in ACT scores

Alliance Academy of Innovation had the third-highest average ACT score in the state,(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth School Schoolsrecently released ACT test scores for the class of 2022, and the district announced that its students ranked at the top of the state.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Free Cumming City Center concert plus a touch of the holidays

(Forsyth County, GA) This weekend has plenty of things to do - from dance parties to a holiday market. Here are some options:. The Cumming City Center is staging another free community concert Friday, November 4, beginning at 7:00 p.m at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater. The New Royals offer a broad range of favorites, including contemporary hits and iconic classics from the 1960s through today. For more information, click here.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Teen arrested for having weapon at school, family violence, and drug arrest

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 27, a custodian at East Forsyth High School observed 18-year-old Elijah Milligan with a vape in his hand. The custodian notified the administration, and Assistant Principal Jill McKee walked Milligan to the front office. Officials conducted an administrative search on Elijah using a metal detector.

Read full story
1 comments

The Report Card: What’s new in the Forsyth County School District

(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District. The information comes from school board meetings in October and recent district announcements.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming City Center announces its final free concert of the year

(Cumming, GA) If you missed the first two free shows at the Cumming City Center, you still have one more chance to dance the night away. The City announced late last week that it will host one more show before the cold weather arrives.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Halloween fun and concerts highlight weekend events

(Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of options to be entertained this Halloween weekend in Forsyth County - from festivals to concerts to pumpkin patches. Here are some options:

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.

Read full story
1 comments

The Report Card: What’s happening in the Forsyth County School District

Officials broke ground last week on Midway Elementary.(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) To serve our readers better, NewsBreak now offers a new feature called The Report Card. Throughout the month, we’ll focus on some issues that may have fallen under the radar but are still important to the parents of more than 50,000 students in Forsyth County. Here’s the first edition of The Report Card:

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Second concert announced for Cumming City Center

(Forsyth County, GA) Fresh off a successful first concert at Lou Sobh Amphitheater, Cumming officials announced the fun will continue on Friday, October 28, at 7 p.m. when. The Big Beyond, dubbed as one of the inspirational party bands in the country, takes the stage.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: First concert and fall market at Cumming City Center, plus haunted cemetery tour

(Forsyth County, GA) Some of the fun events this weekend include an autumn market, concerts, and a cemetery tour just in time for Halloween. Here are some of the activities:. Pink Floyd tribute band Interstellar Echoes kicks off shows at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center Friday, October 21, at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Men arrested during two different drug busts, obstructing an officer

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:. On October 14, a deputy was conducting a subdivision check in Hickory Hill Estates off Parks Road when he observed a white Lexus still running that was sitting on the wrong side of the roadway.“I advised dispatch I was out with the vehicle in front of 6125 Hickory Hills Rd. I made a driver-side approach making contact with a male in the driver seat, later identified as Leontae Stewart-Jackson. Upon immediate contact with the vehicle, I noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When making contact with the driver he was initially compliant, but I noted he was wearing a camo-style ski mask pulled up over his nose and only his eyes were visible,” the deputy wrote.

Read full story
3 comments

Forsyth County School Board approves parent review policy, sports park tax abatement

(Photo/Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County parents have a new procedure for reviewing school materials they deem harmful to their children. Key parts of the new policy approved Tuesday, October 18, by the Forsyth County Board of Education include:

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Transportation Summit leaders urge Forsyth County residents to pass new transportation tax

A panel discussed the county's transportation needs.(Photo/Forsyth County) (Forsyth County, GA) Hundreds of people gathered Thursday, October 13, at Brown’s Bridge Church for Forsyth County’s annual Transportation Summit received a clear message: help the county pass a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) to deal with transportation issues in the rapidly-growing county.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: “Sound of Music” hits the stage, Cumming Fair, and haunted attraction

(Forsyth County, GA) A musical theater classic and numerous concerts highlight a busy fall weekend in Forsyth County. Here are more activities to enjoy outdoors and inside:. “Sound of Music” performances at the FoCal Center are on October 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, and 23. For times and tickets, click here.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Racing arrests and a drug bust

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Two separate instances of drag racing and another traffic violation reveal hidden drugs keeping deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office busy. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine days

(Forsyth County, GA) A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, October 11, killed a Cumming woman. Sheriff's officials said at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department responded to the scene at Georgia Highway 20 (Buford Hwy) at the entrance to the Lakeland Plaza Shopping Plaza concerning a collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck.

Read full story
2 comments

A new sports park could bring considerable benefits to Forsyth County School District

A rendering of SoFo Sports Park.(Photo/SoFo Sports Group) (Forsyth County, GA) One of the largest economic developments to hit the county could potentially help ease the burden for Forsyth County’s taxpayers.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy