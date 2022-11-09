The Report Card: School calendar, online learning, and bonus pay are new in the Forsyth County School District

(Photo/John Thompson)

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District. The information comes from the November 8 Board of Education (BOE) work session and district announcements.

Employees to get a one-time bonus

Forsyth County School District employees are getting a supplement of $1,300 to their income. During the budget discussion earlier this year, School Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said the district would look at giving full and part-time employees a one-time payment. The measure passed unanimously.

(Graphic/Forsyth County School District).

The 2024-2025 school calendar to be approved next week

The BOE heard updates on creating the 2024-25 school calendar. The proposed calendar has the first day of school on Thursday, August 1, 2024 and the last day on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The calendar is expected to be voted on next Tuesday, November 15 at the BOE meeting.

Photo/Forsyth County School District.)

Forsyth County helps rural students with computer science

The BOE heard how the district is helping students learn computer science in rural areas in the state. The long-distance learning, which serves five counties, is coordinated through Forsyth Virtual Academy. The program serves 150 students at three middle schools and five high schools by allowing students to log into the system’s online learning portal.

State Rep. Todd Jones thanked the board for the program.

“This is changing the foundation of education in the state,” Jones said.

(Photo/Forsyth County School District)

Deadline approaching to register for virtual school for 2023-2024 school year

Parents who want their children to attend school virtually full or part-time next school year must make their intentions known by November 30. To do so, parents must complete and submit the required online form by the deadline.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com