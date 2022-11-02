The Report Card: What’s new in the Forsyth County School District

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOdNF_0ivyWeEw00
(Photo/Forsyth County School District)

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District. The information comes from school board meetings in October and recent district announcements.

Transportation Job Fair is Saturday

The Forsyth County Bus Driver Job Fair is on November 5 from 11:00 am-1:00 p.m. at Sawnee Elementary. For questions, contact Sylvia Anderson at syanderson@forsyth.k12.ga.us. In its last report to the Board of Education, transportation officials said they were still about 75 drivers short for bus routes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0barp7_0ivyWeEw00
(Photo/Forsyth County School District)

New scholarship announced

The Forsyth County Education Foundation has partnered with the family of Dr. Leila Denmark to create a scholarship in her name.

The first 310 individuals to contribute to the Dr. Leila Denmark Memorial Student Scholarship fund will receive a brick from Dr. Denmark’s office, the former Hansard House, with a commemorative plaque.

The new Midway Elementary School is now being built on the former site of Dr. Denmark’s home and office, and nearby Denmark High School was named in her honor. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ou6VV_0ivyWeEw00
(Photo/John Thompson)

Board approves recess policy

The Board of Education updated and approved its recess policy at its October 18 meeting. The policy was initially adopted in 2004, and the Board regularly reviews policies to comply with any state law changes.

The policy approved requires each elementary school to schedule recess for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade each school day. However, recess cannot be required when a student has a physical education class.

For students in grades 6-8, unstructured breaks are allowed at the principal's discretion.

The principal determines the length, frequency, timing, and location of breaks at each school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Lahg_0ivyWeEw00
(Photo/Extension Service Facebook page)

Board gets an update from Extension Service

The Board got an update on October 18 from the University of Georgia Forsyth County Extension Service. The office works with the school system to help provide life skills to students. In 2020, the office provided more than 340,000 hours of virtual and face-to-face education to students.

Here are some of the highlights of the Extension Service’s outreach:

  • Extension Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteers partnered with the Cumming Library to teach four Georgia Green Landscape Stewards sustainable landscaping program sessions
  • Heather Haines presented at a United Way of Forsyth County site visit to share the programming that has been accomplished thanks to the 2022 United Way grant
  • Shannon Kennedy and Susan Mamrick installed a 4-H scarecrow display at Warbington Farms, which is expected to see 20,000 visitors this season

