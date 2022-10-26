The Report Card: What’s happening in the Forsyth County School District

Officials broke ground last week on Midway Elementary. (Photo/Forsyth County School District)

(Forsyth County, GA) To serve our readers better, NewsBreak now offers a new feature called The Report Card. Throughout the month, we’ll focus on some issues that may have fallen under the radar but are still important to the parents of more than 50,000 students in Forsyth County. Here’s the first edition of The Report Card:

Groundbreaking for new Midway Elementary

On Friday, October 21, Forsyth County Schools (FCS) officials started work on the new Midway Elementary School. Superintendent of Education Dr. Jeff Bearden said the current school serves 750 students. He said the new school will serve more than 1,100 students and will be funded through a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

“There will be no debt associated with this project,” Bearden said.

Earlier this year, school officials estimated the new school will cost north of $30 million to build. It is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

(Photo/Forsyth County School District)

Information for new high school students

To provide as much information as possible to rising 9th-grade families about the wide variety of pathway options, every Forsyth County high school will be hosting a Pathway Night during the month of November.

FCS will launch a virtual platform on Tuesday, November 1 to guide students through pathway offerings, help them learn about local businesses/industries, meet teachers and high school counselors, and explore their interests. The platform is interactive, allows students to move around easily to explore each high school, and includes a large variety of videos for them to hear from teachers and keynote speakers and even tour labs. Students can access the platform through the icon in ClassLink/CTAE, and parents can access by registering here .

(Photo/John Thompson)

Parent feedback deadline approaching

During the pandemic, Forsyth County received nearly $13 million to assist with learning. The system used $2.6 million to provide summer school for at-risk students. FCS provided transportation, snacks, and meals for the students served during the session. The school district wants to continue the program next summer and is asking for parent feedback. The deadline is Friday, October 28. To let your voice be heard, click here .

