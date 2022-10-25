Second concert announced for Cumming City Center

(Photo/City of Cumming)

(Forsyth County, GA) Fresh off a successful first concert at Lou Sobh Amphitheater, Cumming officials announced the fun will continue on Friday, October 28, at 7 p.m. when

The Big Beyond, dubbed as one of the inspirational party bands in the country, takes the stage.

“The Big Beyond brings magnetic energy that explodes on stage, ignites any crowd, packs every dance floor, and blows the roof off the best parties at the most high-profile venues,” officials said.

The Big Beyond has shared the stage with acts like Maroon 5, Usher, Pitbull, The Chainsmokers, and more.

Officials said that by amplifying a live party experience to the next level, The Big Beyond showcases energy with more singers, horns, choreography, and engagement. Songs from Bruno Mars to Journey, Beyonce to Bon Jovi are included in the high-energy show.

The upcoming performance follows a wildly-successful first concert last Friday.

The Cumming City Center's first concert was a huge success. (Photo/City of Cumming)

“This weekend was very successful and fulfilling for the City Center, our partners, and our vendors,” said City Center Property Manager Jennifer Archer. “We were so rewarded to have our community enjoy the property and all of the hard work and thought put into it. My favorite part was seeing our very own community members, who are also contractors working on the project, enjoying their hard work with their families.”

The day of fall fun on Saturday, October 22 was also a success. The City Center stayed busy with the Farmers Market, Fall Market, Trunk or Treat, and Lantern Illumination events.

(Photo/City of Cumming)

“Overall, this weekend as a whole lined up perfectly for each event to build off the other and allow visitors to get a feel for what types of events they can expect from the City Center,” Archer said.

