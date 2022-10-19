Forsyth County School Board approves parent review policy, sports park tax abatement

(Photo/Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County parents have a new procedure for reviewing school materials they deem harmful to their children. Key parts of the new policy approved Tuesday, October 18, by the Forsyth County Board of Education include:

Complaints must be submitted in writing by the parent or permanent guardian to the school's principal

Complaints must provide a reasonably detailed description of the material that is alleged to be harmful to minors

Within seven business days of receiving a written complaint, the school principal or designee will review it and take steps to investigate the allegations

The school principal or designee will determine whether the named material is harmful to minors

The school principal or designee will determine whether student access to the material should be removed or restricted

Within 10 business days of receiving the complaint, the school principal or designee will confer with the parent or permanent guardian on whether the material was determined to be harmful to minors

Appeals of the school principal's or designee's determinations are subject to full review by the Board of Education

The review and final disposition of the appeal by the Board of Education will be completed within 30 calendar days of receiving the written appeal

On appeal, the Board shall review the original complaint filed by the parent or permanent guardian and shall have the right, but not the obligation, to hear from the parent or permanent guardian and the principal or designee

The title of the material submitted for appeal that is determined by the Board of Education to be not harmful to minors shall be published on the Board of Education’s website within 15 business days from the date of the Board’s determination and remain on the website for not less than 12 months

A rendering of SoFo Sports Park. (Photo/SoFo Sports Group)

Sports park tax abatement approval

The Board of Education also approved a pilot payment for a new sports park in South Forsyth County. Currently, the 62 acres for the sports park bring in $231,000 in property taxes.

Last week, Forward Forsyth member Joe Stein said the developers have agreed to pay a pilot payment to the County each year of $231,000 while the project is up and running to provide no loss in taxes to the County’s tax coffer. “There is no detriment to the schools,” Stein said.

SoFo Sports Park is located at Brookwood Road and Peachtree Parkway. The park will feature nine turf fields for baseball and softball, 21 pickleball courts, eight basketball courts, 125,000 sq. ft. of indoor sports space and a training facility, and an entertainment complex featuring two chef-driven restaurants.

The project’s price tag is $143 million. It expects to draw 975,000 visitors to Forsyth County, providing a yearly $151 million economic impact.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com