Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine days

(Forsyth County, GA) A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, October 11, killed a Cumming woman.

Sheriff's officials said at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department responded to the scene at Georgia Highway 20 (Buford Hwy) at the entrance to the Lakeland Plaza Shopping Plaza concerning a collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck.

"A 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by 43-year-old Alison Flowers of Cumming was traveling westbound and entered the left-hand turn lane. At the same time, a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling eastbound in the right-hand straight lane on GA. Hwy 20, entering the Lakeland Plaza intersection on a green light. The Sonata failed to yield to the semi-truck and turned in front of it. Flowers was pronounced deceased at the scene," wrote Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating the crash.

Crash kills Dacula man.

On October 3, the Sheriff's Office investigated a one-car wreck that killed a Dacula man. The department said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road. The Sheriff's Office and fire department were dispatched to the scene. The Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the truck driver failed to negotiate the curve, and the Silverado left the roadway and struck a power pole.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Robert Meyer of Dacula, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Speeding continues to be an ongoing issue in Forsyth County. The Sheriff's Office has repeatedly warned readers on its Facebook page to maintain a proper speed on the county's roads.

