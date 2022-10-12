Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine days

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNEul_0iW7K20800
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff's

(Forsyth County, GA) A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, October 11, killed a Cumming woman.

Sheriff's officials said at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department responded to the scene at Georgia Highway 20 (Buford Hwy) at the entrance to the Lakeland Plaza Shopping Plaza concerning a collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck.

"A 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by 43-year-old Alison Flowers of Cumming was traveling westbound and entered the left-hand turn lane. At the same time, a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling eastbound in the right-hand straight lane on GA. Hwy 20, entering the Lakeland Plaza intersection on a green light. The Sonata failed to yield to the semi-truck and turned in front of it. Flowers was pronounced deceased at the scene," wrote Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LG1e_0iW7K20800
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff's

Crash kills Dacula man.

On October 3, the Sheriff's Office investigated a one-car wreck that killed a Dacula man. The department said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road. The Sheriff's Office and fire department were dispatched to the scene. The Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the truck driver failed to negotiate the curve, and the Silverado left the roadway and struck a power pole.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Robert Meyer of Dacula, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Speeding continues to be an ongoing issue in Forsyth County. The Sheriff's Office has repeatedly warned readers on its Facebook page to maintain a proper speed on the county's roads.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fatal wreck# Investigation

Comments / 2

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
571 followers

More from John Thompson

Forsyth County, GA

Transportation Summit leaders urge Forsyth County residents to pass new transportation tax

A panel discussed the county's transportation needs.(Photo/Forsyth County) (Forsyth County, GA) Hundreds of people gathered Thursday, October 13, at Brown’s Bridge Church for Forsyth County’s annual Transportation Summit received a clear message: help the county pass a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) to deal with transportation issues in the rapidly-growing county.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: “Sound of Music” hits the stage, Cumming Fair, and haunted attraction

(Forsyth County, GA) A musical theater classic and numerous concerts highlight a busy fall weekend in Forsyth County. Here are more activities to enjoy outdoors and inside:. “Sound of Music” performances at the FoCal Center are on October 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, and 23. For times and tickets, click here.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Racing arrests and a drug bust

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Two separate instances of drag racing and another traffic violation reveal hidden drugs keeping deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office busy. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

A new sports park could bring considerable benefits to Forsyth County School District

A rendering of SoFo Sports Park.(Photo/SoFo Sports Group) (Forsyth County, GA) One of the largest economic developments to hit the county could potentially help ease the burden for Forsyth County’s taxpayers.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

More fall fun headed to Cumming City Center

The Lou Sobh Amphitheater.(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Cumming, GA) Cumming City Center is ready to entertain the community with a weekend full of fun events. City officials announced last week the first concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater is scheduled for Friday, October 21 (read Cumming City Center announces first community concert). Now Cumming City Center has released the plans for an entire day of family fun.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County schools near top of graduation rates, SAT Scores

Alliance Academy of Innovation had a 100% graduation rate last year.(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) The results are in, and the Forsyth County School District is near the state's top systems in two key metrics.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: Cumming Fair, fall festival highlight weekend fun

(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds) (Forsyth County, GA) For the next 10 days, the Cumming Country Fair & Festival will draw nearly 300,000 to the Cumming Fairgrounds. Here are more activities to enjoy in the crisp fall weather.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bust

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) It was another busy period for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:

Read full story
2 comments
Cumming, GA

Cumming City Center announces first community concert

(Cumming, GA) The Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center will be rocking Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m., and many residents may be “Comfortably Numb.”. City officials just announced that Interstellar Echoes, the Southeast’s premiere Pink Floyd tribute band, will take the stage during a free concert.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

From humble beginnings, the Cumming Country Fair & Festival is now FoCo’s biggest event

(Cumming, GA) When patrons enter the turnstiles Thursday for the opening day of the Cumming Country Fair and Festival, they’ll be entering a nearly three-decades-old tradition.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Fall events blossom as the calendar turns to October

Fun in FoCo: Fall events blossom as the calendar turns to October. (Forsyth County, GA) Now that possible hurricane-related weather is no longer a threat, it’s a perfect time to enjoy the weekend. This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities from pumpkin patches to fall markets.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girl

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The teenager police say sold drugs to an 18-year-old girl who overdosed is now under arrest in connection with her death.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Three Forsyth County high schools make top 25 list for best in Georgia

Lambert High School(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) A new study ranks several of Forsyth County’s high schools as the best in the state. Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in Georgia this week. The county’s highest-rated high school is Lambert High School, which ranks No. 4.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Students may soon get medical care at one Forsyth County school

(Photo/Cumming Elementary Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education on September 20 approved an agreement with Georgia Highland Medical Services to provide a health care option at Cumming Elementary School.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fall

(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this autumn weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities as the season changes and fall activities come to the foreground.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests keep deputies busy on area roads

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. has released records of more drug arrests made during routine traffic stops. On September 1, officers were stationed at 6703 Keith Bridge Road when they noticed a black SUV without a license plate at the gas pumps. Officers followed the SUV when it left the station.

Read full story
6 comments
Cumming, GA

Nearly 400 homes could be built next to Cumming City Center

The Cumming City Center is getting close to opening day.(Photo/Michelle Hal) (Forsyth County, GA) As the Cumming City Center readies for its close-up, a proposed new housing component could make it a true mixed-use community.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County School Board approves new public participation guidelines, learns about proposed sex ed pilot program

The Forsyth Board of Education held its regular meeting September 20.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education approved a new policy concerning public participation at Board meetings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy