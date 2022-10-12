A new sports park could bring considerable benefits to Forsyth County School District

A rendering of SoFo Sports Park.(Photo/SoFo Sports Group)

(Forsyth County, GA) One of the largest economic developments to hit the county could potentially help ease the burden for Forsyth County’s taxpayers.

That’s the message developers presented to the Forsyth County School Board during its October 11 meeting.

Developer Rick Nielsen said the SoFo Sports Park will spread over 62 acres at Brookwood Road and Peachtree Parkway. The park will feature nine turf fields for baseball and softball, 21 pickleball courts, eight basketball courts, 125,000 sq. ft. of indoor sports space and a training facility, and an entertainment complex featuring two chef-driven restaurants.

“We expect 550 jobs for this, and we want them to be all Forsyth residents,” Nielsen said.

(Photo/John Thompson)

The complex is part of the expanding sports tourism business, estimated at nearly $50 billion across the country.

The development group is working with local sports legends - including Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, and Dominique Wilkens - in overseeing the project.

“There will also be a greenspace, similar to Halcyon and Avalon, for the public,” Nielsen added.

The project’s price tag is $143 million and expects to draw 975,000 visitors to Forsyth County and provide a yearly $151 million impact to the county.

Nielsen said the school system could use the park for events such as middle school graduations, pick-up games, and possible wrestling state championships.

Developer Rick Nielsen explained the proposal to the board.(Photo/John Thompson)

Forward Forsyth member Joe Stein said the development authority was asked to add input about the project’s impact on economic development.

“To give you an idea, the park’s impact equals everything done in the first seven months this year,” Stein said.

Stein said the sports park is a catalyst project because it could bring other investments into the county, such as new hotels.

He explained the development company plans to self-fund $13 million, with bank financing of $30 million.

Stein said the development authority and the county would back a $100 million bond without laying out any money.

“By guaranteeing the bond, the developers can get a much lower interest rate,” Stein explained.

The developers are also asking for a 10-year tax abatement. They would pay 10 percent of the tax bill for the first year, increasing it by 10 percent each year.

Currently, the 62 acres bring in $231,000 in property taxes. Stein said the developers have agreed to pay a pilot payment to the county each year of $231,000 while the project is up and running to provide no loss in taxes to the county’s tax coffer.

“There is no detriment to the schools,” Stein said.

The project expects to generate more than $1.5 million in taxes yearly.

(Photo/John Thompson)

Board Chairman Wes McCall said he usually opposes providing incentives but favors the sports park.

“This could really help the ESPLOST,” he said.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said the board would vote on the tax abatements at next Tuesday’s meeting.

