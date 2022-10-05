Cumming City Center announces first community concert

(Photo/City of Cumming)

(Cumming, GA) The Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center will be rocking Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m., and many residents may be “Comfortably Numb.”

City officials just announced that Interstellar Echoes, the Southeast’s premiere Pink Floyd tribute band, will take the stage during a free concert.

“For our inaugural community concert, we wanted a group that would have far-reaching appeal for many different generations,” said Jennifer Archer, City Center property manager.

(Photo/City of Cumming)

The group provides a fully immersive, live experience of classic staples and deep cuts.

Officials said the crowd would also enjoy Interstellar Echoes’ light show.

Cumming native Chris Cauley, the owner of Four Carsons Entertainment which partners with the City Center to schedule entertainment at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater, said he is proud of the opening show.

“This will be a fantastic inaugural concert for the beautiful Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center,” said Cauley. “You can’t go wrong with a classic like Pink Floyd, and Interstellar Echoes is one of those tribute bands who put in the research and hard work to truly honor and pay homage to the iconic original. I think audiences of all ages in my hometown will have a blast at this concert!”

(Photo/City of Cumming)

Parking and admission to the Interstellar Echoes concert are free. Food and beverage trucks will be on hand to purchase refreshments during the show.

“We hope everyone comes out and enjoys this opening night for the Lou Sobh Amphitheater,” added Archer.