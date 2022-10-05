Cumming, GA

Cumming City Center announces first community concert

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vw8qZ_0iMobHJx00
(Photo/City of Cumming)

(Cumming, GA) The Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center will be rocking Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m., and many residents may be “Comfortably Numb.”

City officials just announced that Interstellar Echoes, the Southeast’s premiere Pink Floyd tribute band, will take the stage during a free concert.

“For our inaugural community concert, we wanted a group that would have far-reaching appeal for many different generations,” said Jennifer Archer, City Center property manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiWeZ_0iMobHJx00
(Photo/City of Cumming)

The group provides a fully immersive, live experience of classic staples and deep cuts.

Officials said the crowd would also enjoy Interstellar Echoes’ light show.

Cumming native Chris Cauley, the owner of Four Carsons Entertainment which partners with the City Center to schedule entertainment at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater, said he is proud of the opening show.

“This will be a fantastic inaugural concert for the beautiful Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center,” said Cauley. “You can’t go wrong with a classic like Pink Floyd, and Interstellar Echoes is one of those tribute bands who put in the research and hard work to truly honor and pay homage to the iconic original. I think audiences of all ages in my hometown will have a blast at this concert!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHMLO_0iMobHJx00
(Photo/City of Cumming)

Parking and admission to the Interstellar Echoes concert are free. Food and beverage trucks will be on hand to purchase refreshments during the show.

“We hope everyone comes out and enjoys this opening night for the Lou Sobh Amphitheater,” added Archer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pink Floyd experience# Opening concert

Comments / 0

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
560 followers

More from John Thompson

Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County schools near top of graduation rates, SAT Scores

Alliance Academy of Innovation had a 100% graduation rate last year.(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) The results are in, and the Forsyth County School District is near the state's top systems in two key metrics.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: Cumming Fair, fall festival highlight weekend fun

(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds) (Forsyth County, GA) For the next 10 days, the Cumming Country Fair & Festival will draw nearly 300,000 to the Cumming Fairgrounds. Here are more activities to enjoy in the crisp fall weather.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bust

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) It was another busy period for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:

Read full story
2 comments
Cumming, GA

From humble beginnings, the Cumming Country Fair & Festival is now FoCo’s biggest event

(Cumming, GA) When patrons enter the turnstiles Thursday for the opening day of the Cumming Country Fair and Festival, they’ll be entering a nearly three-decades-old tradition.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Fall events blossom as the calendar turns to October

Fun in FoCo: Fall events blossom as the calendar turns to October. (Forsyth County, GA) Now that possible hurricane-related weather is no longer a threat, it’s a perfect time to enjoy the weekend. This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities from pumpkin patches to fall markets.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girl

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The teenager police say sold drugs to an 18-year-old girl who overdosed is now under arrest in connection with her death.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Three Forsyth County high schools make top 25 list for best in Georgia

Lambert High School(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) A new study ranks several of Forsyth County’s high schools as the best in the state. Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in Georgia this week. The county’s highest-rated high school is Lambert High School, which ranks No. 4.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Students may soon get medical care at one Forsyth County school

(Photo/Cumming Elementary Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education on September 20 approved an agreement with Georgia Highland Medical Services to provide a health care option at Cumming Elementary School.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fall

(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this autumn weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities as the season changes and fall activities come to the foreground.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests keep deputies busy on area roads

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. has released records of more drug arrests made during routine traffic stops. On September 1, officers were stationed at 6703 Keith Bridge Road when they noticed a black SUV without a license plate at the gas pumps. Officers followed the SUV when it left the station.

Read full story
6 comments
Cumming, GA

Nearly 400 homes could be built next to Cumming City Center

The Cumming City Center is getting close to opening day.(Photo/Michelle Hal) (Forsyth County, GA) As the Cumming City Center readies for its close-up, a proposed new housing component could make it a true mixed-use community.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County School Board approves new public participation guidelines, learns about proposed sex ed pilot program

The Forsyth Board of Education held its regular meeting September 20.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education approved a new policy concerning public participation at Board meetings.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Additional charges filed against truck driver in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 in Forsyth County

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The truck driver already charged with the death of another driver killed during a multi-vehicle crash on Friday, September 16 on GA 400 faces new charges today.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming man charged in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 for hours

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Investigators at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed one driver on Friday, September 16.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around town

(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities for the entire family, including the first Cumming City Art Fest. The inaugural Cumming City Art Fest is Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 at Cumming City Center. For more information, visit here. (Read Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekend)

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activity

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A traffic stop on Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400 led to a drug arrest. It happened on August 7. According to the deputy’s report, “I observed a silver in color Toyota Prius traveling in front of my patrol vehicle. I observed the driver nearly drive onto the center median and make an abrupt jerk of the steering wheel to avoid the median,” the officer wrote.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

East Forsyth High School principal takes voluntary leave after controversial recording saying the N-word

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Superintendent of Education Jeff Bearden announced Wednesday that East Forsyth High Principal Jeff Cheney is taking a voluntary leave of absence in conjunction with an audio recording from September 9.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Proposed new policy gives Forsyth County parents more say in teaching materials available to kids

(Photo/Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) In addition to books, Forsyth County parents could now have a say in other educational materials available to students. The current book policy and the proposed harmful to minors policy.(Photo/John Thompson)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy