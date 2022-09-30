Fun in FoCo: Fall events blossom as the calendar turns to October

John Thompson

Fun in FoCo: Fall events blossom as the calendar turns to October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZ24W_0iGp41D700
(Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) Now that possible hurricane-related weather is no longer a threat, it’s a perfect time to enjoy the weekend. This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities from pumpkin patches to fall markets.

On weekends, the Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch are open through November 5 at Warbington Farms. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lpF4_0iGp41D700
(Photo/Warbington Farms.

Puppetpalooza is Saturday, October 1, at the Post Road Library. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osFdZ_0iGp41D700
Puppetpalooza is this weekend.(Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

“Little Shop of Horrors” closes this Sunday at the School Street Playhouse in Cumming. For more information, visit here.

Cherry Street’s Oktoberfest celebration at Vickery Village continues through Sunday, October 2. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20D5nG_0iGp41D700
(Photo/Legends Distillery Facebook page)

The Eric Leland Duo performs Friday, September 30, at Legends Distillery. For more information, visit here.

The Gibson Fall Market is at The Collection at Forsyth Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NaCDD_0iGp41D700
(Photo/The Collection at Forsyth)

Kurt Thomas performs at Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Friday, September 30. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvI6m_0iGp41D700
(Photo/Good ol' Days Bar and Grill)

Sunday Funday is Sunday, October 2, at Halcyon. Enjoy brunch and other activities. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lh73s_0iGp41D700
(Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

The Service, Citizenship, and Civil Rights Exhibit from Kennesaw State University is on display beginning Friday, September 30, at the Hampton Park Library. For more information, visit here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

