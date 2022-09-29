Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girl

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) The teenager police say sold drugs to an 18-year-old girl who overdosed is now under arrest in connection with her death.

The arrest comes after a nearly year-long investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

“On November 4, 2021, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit began an investigation into the death of Kaylee Boxer, an 18-year-old female that died after ingesting a lethal amount of fentanyl. After a lengthy investigation by the Major Crimes Unit and the JCaF Drug Task Force, Kai Bakarich was identified as the dealer that sold the illicit drugs to Kaylee. An arrest warrant has been secured for the arrest of Kai Bakarich for the murder of Kaylee Boxer,” according to a press release from the office.

Bakarich, 19, of Suwanee, was arrested on September 15 and remains in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond.

Drug arrest

On September 10, an officer responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Charleston Park Road and Mashburn Drive.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the driver Alfredo Milan, 30, of Gainesville, sleeping in the driver's seat with the car still running.

“I asked Alfredo where he had come from, and he stated that he was at his boss’s house but did not specify the location. I then asked him how much he had to drink, and he answered, ‘two or three beers.’ He clarified that he had consumed 12 oz. sized cans of Bud Light,” the officer wrote.

The officer investigated the interior of the car and found several items, including a powdery substance.

“I conducted a field test on the white powdery substance, and it tested positive for cocaine. I searched the vehicle for fruits of the crime and yielded the following: an empty can of Budweiser in the center cup holder, a folded $1 bill containing white crystalized substance, a folded $5 bill containing the white powdery substance of the same consistency as the cocaine found in Alfredo's wallet,” the officer wrote.

The officer identified the crystalized substance as methamphetamine and arrested Milan, and took him to jail.

Milan was charged with DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and obstructing public roadways.

Marijuana arrest

On September 8, an officer was conducting speed enforcement on GA 400, when he noticed a vehicle speeding. The officer eventually stopped the car on Ronald Reagan Parkway in Alpharetta. The officer approached the car and identified the driver as Rex Eifert, 25, of Woodstock.

“I smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. I could see a glass marijuana pipe at Rex's feet. I asked Rex to exit the vehicle,” the officer wrote.

The officer found the pipe on the floorboard. The pipe contained a mixture of burned marijuana and a small amount of green marijuana.

“Under the center console, there was a storage area. I found two metal grinding devices with green marijuana inside of them. I also found a vape cartridge full of oil and attached to a pen. I removed the cartridge and examined it. It appeared to be THC based on its thick consistency,” wrote the officer.

The officer arrested Eifert for speeding and possession of marijuana.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com