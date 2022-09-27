Students may soon get medical care at one Forsyth County school

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPqYw_0iCFkBhF00
(Photo/Cumming Elementary Facebook page)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education on September 20 approved an agreement with Georgia Highland Medical Services to provide a health care option at Cumming Elementary School.

Health Services Facilitator Heidi Avila explained the school district would provide the space for Georgia Highlands Medical Center to open a school-based health center at the elementary school.

The partnership would provide on-site medical and mental health services to students in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmMA5_0iCFkBhF00
(Photo/John Thompson)

Avila said, “This leads to increased attendance and healthier students learn better.”

The partnership will be funded by a federal grant. Cumming Elementary was chosen because of its federal Title 1 status.

The health center will allow students to receive medical treatment at the school without parents having to take off from work if they provide consent for the child to be treated there.

Currently, there are 54 school-based health centers in Georgia and more than 2,500 across the nation.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jeff Bearden said the district would keep parents updated on the center. However, he said he could not provide an opening date, and it could open in stages.

Suicide prevention awareness

In other school news, the Board of Education heard a presentation about East Forsyth High School’s efforts to provide information on suicide prevention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4cu1_0iCFkBhF00
(Photo/YouTube)

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the staff at East Forsyth High initiated several ways to help students.

Lead Counselor Jeff Owens said the school’s goal is to increase and expand access to mental health resources. For example, the school met with freshmen and talked about signs of suicide and had eight referrals to counselors for mental health help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThslL_0iCFkBhF00
(Photo/American Hospital Association)

In addition, the school has a coffee shop, Bronco Place, featuring a social worker as a barista to help students.

The school is also working toward increasing the percentage of students who feel they have a trusted adult at the school. Currently, 20 percent of the students say they have a trusted adult at the school.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Suicide Awareness Prevention M# School health center

Comments / 1

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
541 followers

More from John Thompson

Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Fall events blossom as the calendar turns to October

Fun in FoCo: Fall events blossom as the calendar turns to October. (Forsyth County, GA) Now that possible hurricane-related weather is no longer a threat, it’s a perfect time to enjoy the weekend. This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities from pumpkin patches to fall markets.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girl

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The teenager police say sold drugs to an 18-year-old girl who overdosed is now under arrest in connection with her death.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Three Forsyth County high schools make top 25 list for best in Georgia

Lambert High School(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) A new study ranks several of Forsyth County’s high schools as the best in the state. Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in Georgia this week. The county’s highest-rated high school is Lambert High School, which ranks No. 4.

Read full story
2 comments
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fall

(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this autumn weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities as the season changes and fall activities come to the foreground.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests keep deputies busy on area roads

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. has released records of more drug arrests made during routine traffic stops. On September 1, officers were stationed at 6703 Keith Bridge Road when they noticed a black SUV without a license plate at the gas pumps. Officers followed the SUV when it left the station.

Read full story
6 comments
Cumming, GA

Nearly 400 homes could be built next to Cumming City Center

The Cumming City Center is getting close to opening day.(Photo/Michelle Hal) (Forsyth County, GA) As the Cumming City Center readies for its close-up, a proposed new housing component could make it a true mixed-use community.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County School Board approves new public participation guidelines, learns about proposed sex ed pilot program

The Forsyth Board of Education held its regular meeting September 20.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education approved a new policy concerning public participation at Board meetings.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Additional charges filed against truck driver in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 in Forsyth County

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The truck driver already charged with the death of another driver killed during a multi-vehicle crash on Friday, September 16 on GA 400 faces new charges today.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming man charged in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 for hours

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Investigators at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed one driver on Friday, September 16.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around town

(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities for the entire family, including the first Cumming City Art Fest. The inaugural Cumming City Art Fest is Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 at Cumming City Center. For more information, visit here. (Read Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekend)

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activity

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A traffic stop on Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400 led to a drug arrest. It happened on August 7. According to the deputy’s report, “I observed a silver in color Toyota Prius traveling in front of my patrol vehicle. I observed the driver nearly drive onto the center median and make an abrupt jerk of the steering wheel to avoid the median,” the officer wrote.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

East Forsyth High School principal takes voluntary leave after controversial recording saying the N-word

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Superintendent of Education Jeff Bearden announced Wednesday that East Forsyth High Principal Jeff Cheney is taking a voluntary leave of absence in conjunction with an audio recording from September 9.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Proposed new policy gives Forsyth County parents more say in teaching materials available to kids

(Photo/Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) In addition to books, Forsyth County parents could now have a say in other educational materials available to students. The current book policy and the proposed harmful to minors policy.(Photo/John Thompson)

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home

Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.

Read full story
4 comments
Cumming, GA

Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekend

(Photo/City of Cumming Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Cumming’s new City Center has its soft opening this weekend with the city’s first Art Fest. City Center Property Manager Jennifer Archer expects large crowds on September 17 and 18 to get a first view of the mixed-use development.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Video featuring Forsyth County principal using N-word comes under fire

East Forsyth High School.(Photo/YouTube) (Forsyth County, GA) A video circulated on September 9 from East Forsyth County High School has rocked the Forsyth County School District.

Read full story
4 comments
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: Concerts, crafts and car racing highlight events around town

(Photo/School Street Playhouse) (Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities for the entire family. “Little Shop of Horrors” is at the School Street Playhouse in Cumming this weekend. For more information, visit here.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, purse snatching highlight Sheriff’s activity

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A car crash led to the arrest of one person for impaired driving and drug possession. On August 26, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Peachtree Parkway. Officers said a witness told them a black Mercedes struck a Honda van.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Schools raising awareness and support during Suicide Prevention Month

(Photo/Forsyth County School District Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) If you see a lot of students wearing yellow this Friday, September 9, there’s a good reason for it. Across the country, September is Suicide Prevention month, and the Forsyth County School district is encouraging secondary staff and students to wear yellow to support the effort.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy