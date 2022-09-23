Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fall

(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page)

(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this autumn weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities as the season changes and fall activities come to the foreground.

The Oktoberfest Party in the Green at Halcyon begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24. Enjoy the traditional German festival for the whole family. For more information, click here.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is taking the stage at the School Street Playhouse in Cumming this weekend. For more information, visit here

(Photo/Vickery Village)

.

Cherry Street’s Oktoberfest celebration at Vickery Village continues through October 2. For more information, visit here.

Comedy and Cocktails is Friday, September 23 at 8 p.m. at Legends Distillery. For more information, visit here.

Photo/Legends Facebook page)

Joe Worrell performs at The Collection Sunday, September 25 at 2 p.m. For more information, visit here .

Enjoy late night dancing Saturday. (Photo/Good ol' Days Bar and Grill)

Club G.O.D offers late-night dancing at Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, September 24 at midnight. For more information, visit here.

Sunday Funday is Sunday, September 25, at Halcyon. Enjoy brunch and other activities. For more information, visit here.

(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page)

Fridays at the Farm is Friday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. The event features the Gold Standard Band. For more information, visit here.

Saturday Family Storytime is on September 24 at the Post Road Library at 11 a.m. For more information, visit here.

(Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com