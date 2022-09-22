Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests keep deputies busy on area roads

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. has released records of more drug arrests made during routine traffic stops

On September 1, officers were stationed at 6703 Keith Bridge Road when they noticed a black SUV without a license plate at the gas pumps. Officers followed the SUV when it left the station.

“When we caught up to the vehicle, it immediately turned onto Westbrook Road. I conducted a traffic stop on the black SUV with no tag. I initiated my blue lights, and the vehicle pulled into the Salem Baptist Church located at 6455 Westbrook Road,” the report read.

The driver was identified as Steven Varnadore, 33, of Ball Ground.

Officers noticed the vehicle identification number matched a car from Florida. Varnadore said the vehicle came from out of state. The passenger was identified as Ryann Olson, 38, of Hoschton. Both parties were reported to have acted nervous. The officers contacted the K9 unit for backup to search the vehicle.

“There was a table saw in the back seat. On the table saw there was a black ‘woodchip’ bag attached to the saw. I took it off the saw and looked inside the bag and saw a clear baggie with a white crystal substance. With my training, knowledge and experience I identified the substance as methamphetamine,” the officer wrote.

Varnadore and Olson were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.

On August 31, an officer was headed northbound on GA 400 when the deputy noticed a black car beside him. He ran the plates and noticed the 2012 Honda had an expired registration status, along with no insurance coverage.

“Upon stopping the vehicle, I approached the driver's side of the vehicle and made contact with a single male driver; I explained the reason for the traffic stop. I asked the driver if he had any insurance coverage on his vehicle, in which he advised me that the vehicle belonged to his cousin and that he was just borrowing the car. I noticed the driver had rolled down all four windows,” the officer wrote.

The driver was identified as John Campbell, 40, of Athens. The officer noticed the smell of marijuana and called for a backup unit.

“Once a second unit arrived on the scene, I conducted a Probable Cause search of the interior of the vehicle. In the passenger, front seat were three paper gift bags. On the outside of each bag were post notes stapled to the bag. The notes listed out different forms of drugs and an amount. The notes appeared to be a list of drug orders, with an amount of money due. I noticed the notes had names, phone numbers, and addresses listed on them. Within the paper bags were Marijuana Items. One bag contained a plastic bag with Marijuana. The second bag contained Marijuana Gummies. In the third bag, there were THC carts,” the officer wrote.

Campbell was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug with intent to distribute, expired tag, and no insurance.

On September 1, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on the southbound side of GA 400 between Keith Bridge Road and Pilgrim Mill Road.

The officer noticed a vehicle on the northbound side of GA 400 pulled to the shoulder with the vehicle still running. After approximately 15 minutes of conducting traffic stops, the officer noticed the northbound vehicle was still in the same location.

“I made a driver-side approach and observed a male, identified as Floyd Alexander, sitting in the driver seat of the vehicle asleep. I knocked on the driver side window two to three times before Floyd woke up and rolled his window down. I asked Floyd if he was okay at this time. Floyd stated he was fine, and he was just tired because he had worked all night and was going to his second job in Dahlonega. I asked Floyd if he had a driver's license or identification on his person and he stated he did. I went back to my patrol vehicle and checked Floyd's license plate displayed on his vehicle and the vehicle showed expired registration and canceled insurance,” the officer wrote.

The officer noticed a blue and white box labeled "Push" with a marijuana leaf on the back.

“I asked Floyd if he had a THC cart inside the vehicle that belonged to the box. Floyd stated he did not and handed me the box. When doing so, I noticed next to the box was a small, clear plastic bag that contained marijuana in it. I asked Floyd to hand me the marijuana. I had Floyd step out of his vehicle and walk back to my patrol vehicle. I explained to Floyd that due to there being marijuana in plain view it gave me probable cause to search the remaining parts of the vehicle,” wrote the officer.

Floyd admitted there was a THC pen on the dashboard that belonged in the box.

Alexander, 39, of Morrow, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

