Nearly 400 homes could be built next to Cumming City Center

The Cumming City Center is getting close to opening day. (Photo/Michelle Hal)

(Forsyth County, GA) As the Cumming City Center readies for its close-up, a proposed new housing component could make it a true mixed-use community.

City Center Property Manager Jennifer Archer said this week a developer is keen on developing housing adjacent to the project.

“There is a private developer by the name of Hopewell Group who plans to build approximately 191 townhomes and 207 condominiums. This development will have the ability to tie into the Cumming City Center. There is also a potential for single-family homes tying into the City Center as well,” Archer said.

Additionally, City Center is hoping to have hotel space available.

“We are working to obtain a boutique hotel with conference space attached. So often, Forsyth County and the City of Cumming are overlooked for conferences due to the lack of hotels with attached conference centers,” she said.

The wetland area that is being preserved. (Photo/Michelle Hal)

Archer is hopeful residents will start enjoying the center’s amenities toward the end of the year.

“We do anticipate having our first concert in late October. This would also make the passive green space and outdoor areas open to the public. Retail and smaller restaurants could begin opening as early as this fall, while larger restaurants may not open until early next year,” Archer said.

Many yet-to-open restaurants face the same challenges as other businesses, including supply chain issues.

Another view of the mixed-use development. (Photo/Michelle Hall)

Another event planned at the City Center includes a Fall Market on October 21-22.

The goal of City Center was to create a family destination in Cumming’s backyard. Main Street, known as Vision Drive, features unique buildings to give it the desired Americana feeling.

A central building has the look of an old theater, and events at the City Center will be posted on the marquee.

A view from the amphitheater. (Photo/Michelle Hall)

An old fire station-looking building at the end of the development is going to house the vintage fire truck owned by the City of Cumming.

The Cumming City Center is located on approximately 75 acres between Canton Highway and Sawnee Drive to the west of downtown Cumming.

