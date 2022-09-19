Cumming, GA

Cumming man charged in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 for hours

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAVH2_0i1TfOex00
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) Investigators at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed one driver on Friday, September 16.

According to the incident report, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to GA Highway 400 and State Road 369 involving a multi-vehicle collision with a tractor-trailer.

A Nissan Rogue, Jeep Cherokee, Honda Civic, and Cadillac CTS were in the left northbound lane of GA 400, either stopped or in the process of stopping for traffic.

Officials said a loaded Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming, was traveling in the left northbound lane of GA 400 and approached the stopped traffic at an unreasonable speed for traffic conditions and the construction zone.

The tractor-trailer failed to stop and struck the rear of the Nissan at highway speeds, causing a chain reaction crash. The Nissan and the Freightliner crossed over the center median into the southbound lanes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNEul_0i1TfOex00
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

At the same time, a Kia Sorento was in the right southbound lane of GA 400 and proceeded through the intersection after receiving a green traffic signal.

The Freightliner struck the Kia at the driver’s side front door. The driver of the Kia, 65-year-old James Wright of Cumming, was pronounced dead at the scene. All other drivers and passengers, including Wilkins, were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LG1e_0i1TfOex00
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said multiple other vehicles were damaged by flying debris, but no additional injuries were reported. The roadway was closed in both directions for over five hours due to the investigation and extensive clean-up.

Upon discharge from the emergency room, Wilkins was taken into custody and transported to the Forsyth County Jail, charged with Homicide by Vehicle First Degree, Reckless Driving, Too Fast for Conditions, and Following Too Close. He is being held without bond and could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fatal crash# Traffic snarl

Comments / 0

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
506 followers

More from John Thompson

Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fall

(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this autumn weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities as the season changes and fall activities come to the foreground.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests keep deputies busy on area roads

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. has released records of more drug arrests made during routine traffic stops. On September 1, officers were stationed at 6703 Keith Bridge Road when they noticed a black SUV without a license plate at the gas pumps. Officers followed the SUV when it left the station.

Read full story
2 comments
Cumming, GA

Nearly 400 homes could be built next to Cumming City Center

The Cumming City Center is getting close to opening day.(Photo/Michelle Hal) (Forsyth County, GA) As the Cumming City Center readies for its close-up, a proposed new housing component could make it a true mixed-use community.

Read full story
5 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County School Board approves new public participation guidelines, learns about proposed sex ed pilot program

The Forsyth Board of Education held its regular meeting September 20.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education approved a new policy concerning public participation at Board meetings.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Additional charges filed against truck driver in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 in Forsyth County

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The truck driver already charged with the death of another driver killed during a multi-vehicle crash on Friday, September 16 on GA 400 faces new charges today.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around town

(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities for the entire family, including the first Cumming City Art Fest. The inaugural Cumming City Art Fest is Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 at Cumming City Center. For more information, visit here. (Read Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekend)

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activity

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A traffic stop on Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400 led to a drug arrest. It happened on August 7. According to the deputy’s report, “I observed a silver in color Toyota Prius traveling in front of my patrol vehicle. I observed the driver nearly drive onto the center median and make an abrupt jerk of the steering wheel to avoid the median,” the officer wrote.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

East Forsyth High School principal takes voluntary leave after controversial recording saying the N-word

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Superintendent of Education Jeff Bearden announced Wednesday that East Forsyth High Principal Jeff Cheney is taking a voluntary leave of absence in conjunction with an audio recording from September 9.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Proposed new policy gives Forsyth County parents more say in teaching materials available to kids

(Photo/Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) In addition to books, Forsyth County parents could now have a say in other educational materials available to students. The current book policy and the proposed harmful to minors policy.(Photo/John Thompson)

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home

Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.

Read full story
4 comments
Cumming, GA

Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekend

(Photo/City of Cumming Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Cumming’s new City Center has its soft opening this weekend with the city’s first Art Fest. City Center Property Manager Jennifer Archer expects large crowds on September 17 and 18 to get a first view of the mixed-use development.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Video featuring Forsyth County principal using N-word comes under fire

East Forsyth High School.(Photo/YouTube) (Forsyth County, GA) A video circulated on September 9 from East Forsyth County High School has rocked the Forsyth County School District.

Read full story
4 comments
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: Concerts, crafts and car racing highlight events around town

(Photo/School Street Playhouse) (Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities for the entire family. “Little Shop of Horrors” is at the School Street Playhouse in Cumming this weekend. For more information, visit here.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, purse snatching highlight Sheriff’s activity

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A car crash led to the arrest of one person for impaired driving and drug possession. On August 26, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Peachtree Parkway. Officers said a witness told them a black Mercedes struck a Honda van.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Schools raising awareness and support during Suicide Prevention Month

(Photo/Forsyth County School District Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) If you see a lot of students wearing yellow this Friday, September 9, there’s a good reason for it. Across the country, September is Suicide Prevention month, and the Forsyth County School district is encouraging secondary staff and students to wear yellow to support the effort.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo: Rodeo, concerts and racing highlight holiday weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features lots of options for that end of summer celebration. The IPRA Rodeo is all Labor Day weekend at the Cumming Fairgrounds. For more information, visit here.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

How one nonprofit agency has become ‘The Place’ for Forsyth County students and families in need

Photo/The Place Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The numbers may come as a surprise to many Forsyth County families. At the Forsyth County Board of Education meeting on August 16, Superintendent of Education Jeff Bearden said the school system helped more than 800 homeless students, and the poverty rate for students in Forsyth County is 15 percent. That translates to more than 7,500 students in need of financial assistance.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Duck ‘adoptions’ generate $126,000 in grants for Forsyth County schools

Some of the grant applicants from this year's duck "adoptions."(Photo/Forsyth County School District Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 #FoundationFriYAY was a BIG success for Forsyth County Schools. On Friday, August 26, schools across the county were surprised as they received a portion of $126,000 in grant money raised during the 2022 Duck Dive for Education fundraiser that was held during the spring.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Year-round farmer’s market headed to Cumming City Center

Get ready for a year-round farmer's market at The Cumming City Center.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) A tradition that started in 1978 will enter a new period this fall. At the end of September, the Cumming Farmers Market moves to the Cumming City Center and will stay open year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy