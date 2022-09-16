Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around town

(Photo/City of Cumming)

(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities for the entire family, including the first Cumming City Art Fest.

The inaugural Cumming City Art Fest is Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 at Cumming City Center. For more information, visit here. (Read Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekend )

Recovery Rocks is Sunday, September 18, at the Cumming Fairgrounds from noon to 6:00 p.m. The event is a concert and sober-social festival featuring several musical artists, food, and inspirational speakers. For more information, visit here.

Coby and Courtnie https://www.freedombrewandshine.com/music-and-events/

Cobie and Courtney perform at Freedom Mill in Cumming on Saturday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is taking the stage at the School Street Playhouse in Cumming this weekend. For more information, visit here.

Acoustic Thing performs this weekend. (Photo/Legends Distillery Facebook page)

Acoustic Thing performs on Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. at Legends Distillery. For more information, visit here.

.

(Photo/Good ol' Days Bar and Grill)

Rock band Shotgun Orchestra performs at Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, September 17 at 9 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Building Hispanic Heritage Through Art is Sunday (Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

Building Hispanic Heritage Through Art is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 at the Sharon Forks Library. For more information, visit here.

Enjoy Saturday Family Storytime this weekend. (Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

Saturday Family Storytime is Saturday, September 17, at the Post Road Library at 11 a.m. For more information, visit here.

Stop by Halcyon for some “Groovin’ on the Green” on September 16 and 17 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Take in the tunes from local musicians while enjoying food and drinks from the many restaurants at Halcyon. Get more information about the music series here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com