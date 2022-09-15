Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activity

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) A traffic stop on Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400 led to a drug arrest. It happened on August 7.

According to the deputy’s report, “I observed a silver in color Toyota Prius traveling in front of my patrol vehicle. I observed the driver nearly drive onto the center median and make an abrupt jerk of the steering wheel to avoid the median,” the officer wrote.

The officer made a traffic stop and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the car. The officer asked the driver, Matthew Chenoweth, 58, of Atlanta, to exit the vehicle. The officer discovered three cartridges filled with cannabis oil and a small bag of marijuana.

The officer also found a handgun in the car.

Chenoweth was transported to jail and charged with an expired tag and possession of marijuana, and a warrant was taken out for possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

On August 5, a deputy was traveling on GA 400 when he noticed two vehicles appearing to set up for a race.

“Both vehicles were matching speeds, and the white Accord was observed flashing its headlights and honking its horn 2-3 times before both vehicles suddenly accelerated to a high rate of speed. I followed behind both vehicles as their speeds increased to over 90 mph in the 65-mph zone clearly marked on GA 400 NB. I activated my emergency equipment in an attempt to stop both vehicles. The SUV continued northbound as I proceeded to try and pull over the Honda Accord,” the officer wrote.

The officer stopped the Honda Accord and noticed the driver Kevin Alexander Tobar Cortez, 22, of Gainesville, exhibited “multiple physical manifestations consistent with impairment including bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, a blank stare and droopy eyelids.”

Cortez acknowledged he was just “messing around” by racing the other vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, the officer discovered three bags of raw marijuana.

Cortez was cited for DUI-alcohol, racing, speeding (90 in 55), and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

On August 4, a deputy was following a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Matt Highway and observed the vehicle swerving and not maintaining a lane. According to the report, after pulling the car over, “I made a driver side approach and discovered and found a male driver, identified as Jeffrey Clanton, and a male passenger, identified as Chris Cook, sitting in the vehicle. I introduced myself and explained the reason for my traffic stop,” the officer wrote.

“My investigation revealed Jeffrey to be under the influence of drugs. My investigation also revealed a smoking device that contained marijuana inside and a glass pipe that contained methamphetamine inside.

Jeffrey was placed under arrest for DUI-drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and drug related objects. Chris was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and two counts of drug related objects,” the officer wrote.

Cook is 45 and lives in Cumming; Clanton is 25 and lives in Dahlonega.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com