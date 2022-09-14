East Forsyth High School principal takes voluntary leave after controversial recording saying the N-word

(Photo/YouTube.

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Superintendent of Education Jeff Bearden announced Wednesday that East Forsyth High Principal Jeff Cheney is taking a voluntary leave of absence in conjunction with an audio recording from September 9.

"On Friday, September 9, East Forsyth High School Principal Jeff Cheney and two staff members met with a white student concerning the student's continued use of offensive language. The goal of the meeting was for the student to understand that we must all be sensitive and respectful to others," the school district's statement read.

School officials said the student recorded the meeting without informing the three adults. The student then took a small portion of the recording and shared it with others.

"In the 38-second recording, Mr. Cheney says, 'Cracker is slang for white, and it's the antonym to (full N word), which is a very offensive comment," the statement said.

Officials said Cheney contacted the district office and met with the parents of the student to disclose this information, apologize, and commit to rectifying these mistakes in the future.

In Bearden's response Wednesday, he said he granted the voluntary leave "to have time to reflect, process, and move forward."

Bearden was strong in his statement about the issue.

"Forsyth County Schools believes that at no time and in no context should any variation of the N-word be used. Students and adults make mistakes; our school district believes that we all can learn from our mistakes," wrote Bearden.

Bearden asked for continued "support of the East Forsyth leadership team, teachers, and staff during this time period."

