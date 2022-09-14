Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home

Christopher Pino. (Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother.

Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.

Deputies determined the woman, identified as 61-year-old Tresa Slate, was deceased, and there was a potential for foul play.

“Major Crimes detectives conducted a lengthy investigation and, in consultation with the medical examiner, determined the manner of death was homicide,” Miller said. “The investigation revealed that Ms. Slate’s son, 39-year-old Christopher Pino, was identified as the suspect in her death.”

Pino was located the following day in Gainesville, where he was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on no bond. Detectives also learned that Pino had an active warrant out of Virginia for a theft charge.

The investigation continues, and no other information is available at this time.

