Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekend

(Photo/City of Cumming Facebook page)

(Forsyth County, GA) Cumming’s new City Center has its soft opening this weekend with the city’s first Art Fest.

City Center Property Manager Jennifer Archer expects large crowds on September 17 and 18 to get a first view of the mixed-use development.

“There will be 89 vendors total to include food and children’s vendors,” said Archer.

Splash Festivals, the festival’s production company, also produces art festivals in Alpharetta and Johns Creek.

“We're absolutely thrilled to be producing this new event in the charming and growing City of Cumming," said Splash Festivals President Frances Schube earlier this year. "Cumming is such a friendly town, and the Cumming City Center is a vibrant and exciting project with so many enchanting retail spaces, an outdoor amphitheater, and beautiful walking trails. Who wouldn't want to hang out here for the Cumming Art Fest?"

Archer said the art will consist of candles, clay, culinary arts, digital, fiber, folk art, glass, jewelry, leather, living plants, metal, mixed media, paintings, photography, soaps-lotions-balms, wood, and more.

Kids vendors include Mystical Parties and Rucker Entertainment. Some of the food vendors include Eggroll Boyz, Wild Caught Seafood, Dogs on Wheels, Kona Ice, and Philly Cheesesteaks. There will also be beer and wine available.

The Art Fest is free and runs from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

“This will be a sneak peek to Vision Drive (Cumming City Center’s main street). We do anticipate a large crowd,” Archer added.

None of City’s Center’s restaurants will be open but are expected to open later this year.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com