Video featuring Forsyth County principal using N-word comes under fire

East Forsyth High School. (Photo/YouTube)

(Forsyth County, GA) A video circulated on September 9 from East Forsyth County High School has rocked the Forsyth County School District.

School District Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Carraciolo acknowledged the video in a statement from the school system.

“On Friday, September 9, East Forsyth High School Principal Jeff Cheney and two staff members met with a white student concerning the student's continued use of offensive language. The goal of the meeting was for the student to understand that we must all be sensitive and respectful to others,” the statement read.

School officials said the student recorded the meeting without informing the three adults. The student then took a small portion of the recording and shared it with others.

“In the 38 second recording, Mr. Cheney says, ‘Cracker is slang for white and it’s the antonym to (full N word), which is a very offensive comment.’ He immediately recognized his mistakes in comparing the two words and using the full N-word,” the statement said.

(Photo/Forsyth County School District))

Officials said Cheney contacted the district office and met with the parents of the student to disclose this information, apologize, and commit to rectifying these mistakes in the future.

Cheney did not work at school Monday, September 12.

“Forsyth County Schools believes that at no time and in no context should any variation of the N-word be used. Students and adults make mistakes; Forsyth County Schools believes that we all can learn from our mistakes,” the statement concluded.

