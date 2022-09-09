Fun in FoCo: Concerts, crafts and car racing highlight events around town

(Photo/School Street Playhouse)

(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities for the entire family.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is at the School Street Playhouse in Cumming this weekend. For more information, visit here.

The Woodys, a Fleetwood Mac cover band, plays at Freedom Brew and Shine in Cumming Saturday, September 10. For more information, visit here.

(Photo/Allevents)

Grandparent’s Day Family Craft is Saturday, September 10, at the Sharon Forks Library. For more information, visit here.

Enjoy crafts with your grandparents. (Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

Ben Bostick performs Sunday, September 11, at The Collection at Forsyth. For more information, visit here.

(Photo/Bandintown.com)

The North Georgia Quarter Midget Association race is on Saturday, September 10, at the Cumming Fairgrounds. For more information, visit here.

Rick Dalton performs on Friday, September 9, at 6 p.m. at Legends Distillery. For more information, visit here

(Photo/Legends Distillery Facebook page)

The Daniel Lee Band performs at Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, September 10 at 9 p.m. For more information, visit here.

(Photo/Good ol' Days Bar and Grill)

Stop by Halcyon for some “Groovin’ on the Green” on September 9 and 10 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Take in the tunes from local musicians while enjoying food and drinks from the many restaurants at Halcyon. Get more information about the music series here.

(Photo/Allevents)

Levi Ransom performs at The Collection at Forsyth Saturday, September 10. For more information, visit here.

