Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, purse snatching highlight Sheriff’s activity

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) A car crash led to the arrest of one person for impaired driving and drug possession.

On August 26, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Peachtree Parkway. Officers said a witness told them a black Mercedes struck a Honda van.

The witness followed the Mercedes into a parking lot and saw a man leave the car with a bag.

Deputies searched the Mercedes and detected a strong odor of marijuana and also located the bag the suspect had discarded. Deputies started the search for the driver and identified him as Sachin Sheth, 44, of Cumming. Officials said Sheth returned to the scene and confirmed he was the driver of the Mercedes. He also told officers the bag contained mushrooms and marijuana. Sheth was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drugs, driving impaired, and hit and run.

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

On August 31, the deputies were dispatched to an Atlanta Highway business where someone was reported to have broken into a car and stolen a purse.

An employee of the company told officers a customer was in the business who had previously stolen items from the store.

Video from outside the store saw Kevin Golub, 46, of Cumming, walk between two cars, and enter his car with a large item. During the investigation, the victim received a text from Home Depot in Milton saying a large purchase was being attempted. Video from Home Depot showed Golub with two large objects in his cart. Officials said Milton Police were able to locate Golub after a traffic stop. Police stopped Golub, and he turned over the purse to the police and said he did not steal it but was trying to return it. He was arrested for entering an auto.

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

On August 31, officials conducted a traffic stop on Waldrip Road for unlawful wireless device use and failure to maintain a lane. Officers identified Brenda Evans, 52, of Gainesville. The officer detected an odor of marijuana, but Evans denied having any marijuana in the car.

Evans did admit that she had met her sister and smoked marijuana in a nearby park. She then admitted she had marijuana, methamphetamine, and a glass pipe in the vehicle. Officers located those items, along with nine blue pills.

Evans was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of under an ounce of pot, unlawful use of a wireless device, and failure to maintain a lane.

