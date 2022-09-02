Fun in FoCo: Rodeo, concerts and racing highlight holiday weekend

Photo/Festivalnet.com

(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features lots of options for that end of summer celebration.

The IPRA Rodeo is all Labor Day weekend at the Cumming Fairgrounds. For more information, visit here.

Shuffle Junkies performs on Saturday, September 3, at 7 p.m. at Legends Distillery. For more information, visit here.

A quilt show is at Sharon Forks Library, Sunday September 4 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit here.

A Labor Day Doughnut Dash is Monday, September 5 at Halcyon. Races include a 5K and 10K. For more information, visit here

The band Whiskey, Stills and Mash performs at Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, September 3 at 9 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Stop by Halcyon for some “Groovin’ on the Green” on September 2 and 3 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Take in the tunes from local musicians while enjoying food and drinks from the many restaurants at Halcyon. Get more information about the music series here.

Sunset Sessions offers live music at The Collection at Forsyth this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.. For more information, visit here.

The “Hot Summer Nights” show continues through October 1 at the Cumming Arts Center. For hours, visit here .

