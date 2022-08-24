Forsyth County Blotter: Sheriff’s Office issues warning to high school students; two heroin arrests made

Damage from last year's "wars." (Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning high school students not to consider any “Junior-Senior Wars” this year.

A concerned deputy wrote on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page that the department would not tolerate any shenanigans this year.

​​“The wars are simple, get attention by messing with other students' homes, cars, etc. Kids driving around well after curfew hours (midnight until 5 a.m.), throwing toilet paper into trees, littering yards, and writing graffiti on driveways and sidewalks. Some of the victims' properties are permanently damaged, such as paint on homes or cars, which sometimes include vulgar words or images. When property is damaged, we have to get involved,” the deputy wrote.

The Sheriff’s public information officer Stacie Miller said the “wars” usually happen around homecoming, and none have occurred so far this year.

Miller warned about the seriousness of the problem.

“It depends on the extent of the damage on whether charged or not. Anything over $500 in damage would be a felony,” Miller said in an email.

The Sheriff's Office reported two heroin arrests this week.

On August 15, the department responded to a suspicious vehicle call at Mountain Valley Circle.

“I arrived on scene and located a dark jeep parked just inside of the wood line that had no tag. I turned around to park and upon exiting my vehicle observed that the vehicle had paper taped to the rear of it with handwriting on it. As I approached the vehicle, I observed that it was parked next to a ‘No Trespassing’ sign and that the occupant had activated the brakes. I asked the occupant if he would mind stepping out of the car and talking to me and he complied,” the deputy wrote in the incident report.

The officer identified the suspect as Charlie Bailey, 34, of Dahlonega.

Bailey said he was waiting to go to work.

“Once I asked dispatch to run Christopher's name and date of birth, his demeanor appeared to change. He began talking quieter, crossed his arms, and began to shift his feet but continued to look away. During this, Christopher told me that he is currently in the process of purchasing the vehicle and that is why Roswell PD took his tag,” the officer wrote.

The officer searched Bailey and found a pipe that Bailey admitted he used to smoke marijuana.

The officers searched the vehicle and found more incriminating evidence.

“I observed court paperwork with Christopher's name on it in the passenger seat as well as a small cellophane wrapper that appeared to have been melted and was located next to a lighter. In the center console area, I located a small plastic container that held a cut straw along with a portion of a pen and folded-up papers. When I unfolded the papers, I found a white powdery substance that later field tested positive for Heroin. I folded the paper back up so as not to have the substance fall out and placed it back in the plastic container on the dashboard,” the officer wrote.

Bailey was arrested for possession of heroin.

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

On August 11, the department was conducting a speed check at Buford Highway near Bonnie Brae Road. Deputies noticed a white pickup truck going 72 mph in a 45 mph zone. The deputies stopped the vehicle and identified the suspect as Daniel Smith, 39 of Canton.

“I searched Daniel's person incident to arrest prior to placing him in my patrol vehicle. I found a straw with a white powder residue in his cargo pocket. I also found a baggie of a white powder / rocky substance that I believed was cocaine. I also found two baggies in Daniel’s pocket. One baggie contained two pills, and the other contained an unknown substance,” wrote the deputy.

When the deputies searched the truck, more drugs were discovered.

“I searched his truck. In the center console, I found some sort of glass smoking device. I also found pieces of burned foil all throughout the truck. The foil appeared to be used for illicit drug use. Behind the front seat, I found a glass pipe with burned residue. I suspected this to be a methamphetamine pipe through my training. Behind the center console, I found a tin. Inside the tin, I found a baggie of chunky brown powder. I suspected this to be heroin. I found a baggie of crystal methamphetamine as well. There was also a baggie of an unknown powder present with these items. I found another tin on the front passenger floorboard with several empty baggies inside of it,” the deputy wrote.

Daniel was transported to the jail, and his vehicle seized by the narcotics unit.

The department issued warrants for possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, drug-related objects, and firearm possession.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com