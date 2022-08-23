Books banned from Forsyth County schools are allowed to return to libraries

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmVWU_0hS8yp7k00
Parents and students were still discussing the banning of 8 books in April at the Forsyth County School Board meeting.(Photo/John Thompson)

(Forsyth County, GA) In a dramatic reversal, the Forsyth County School District and a committee have allowed seven of eight books that were banned earlier this year to be placed back in the schools.

The controversy about banning books began in January and culminated at the School Board meeting in March when Board Chairman Wes McCall had the meeting room cleared after the conversation with parents devolved into screaming over the issue. But according to School District Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo, the district ruled on August 15 that schools could add the books back to their libraries.

“Over the summer, a review was initiated for books that were removed indefinitely or pending review for high school only in January 2022. Readers (teachers, media specialists, students, and parents/guardians) volunteered to read two books and provide feedback to the District Media Committee,” she said.

The areas of feedback were:

  • The quality of content in the book and the manner of presentation
  • The level of user appeal and interest
  • Whether the book is appropriate for middle and/or high school
  • Whether the book supported the implementation of state standards
  • Whether the book supports the goals of FCS as identified in the district’s Strategic Plan and Learner Profile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWLXc_0hS8yp7k00
(Photo/Forsyth County School System)

Caracciolo said the District Media Committee reviewed the books and voted to allow seven of the eight books back into the high schools.

The books approved for addition are:

  • Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera
  • Looking for Alaska by John Green
  • Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews
  • Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson
  • Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult
  • Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez
  • The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

The only book not allowed to return to the schools is All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson.

“As of Monday [August 22], none of these 7 books are currently in Forsyth County high school libraries,” said Caracciolo.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

