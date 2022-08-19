Fun in FoCo: A classic play takes center stage, concerts for U2 and Eagles fans and more this weekend

Enjoy theatre this weekend. (Photo/FoCal)

(Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features lots of music, art, and more!

Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” kicks off the season this weekend at the FoCAL Center. For more information, visit here.

GlowBand, an Eagles tribute band, plays two shows at the School Street Playhouse Saturday, August 20, at 3 p.m and 8 p.m. For more information, visit here.

(Photo/School Street Playhouse)

Sean Thomason & the Strong Wind South performs at Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, August 20 at 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit here .

(Photo/Good ol' Days Bar and Grill)

Musician Ben Bostick plays at The Collection at Forsyth Sunday, August 21, at 2:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Ben Bostick performs this weekend. (Photo/Bandsintown.com)

“Georgia’s Response to the Holocaust” exhibit is on display at the Post Road library through August 22 during library hours. For more information, visit here.

Stop by Halcyon for some “Groovin’ on the Green” on Friday, August 19, and August 20, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Take in the tunes from local musicians while enjoying food and drinks from the many restaurants at Halcyon. Get more information about the music series here.

The “Hot Summer Nights” show continues through October 1 at the Cumming Arts Center. For hours, visit here.

(Photo/Rosati's Sports Pub Facebook page.)

Elevation a U2 tribute band, performs Saturday, August 20 at 9:00 p.m at Rosati’s Pizza Sports Pub in Cumming. For more information, visit here.

Songwriters Night for Charity is Saturday, August 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Legends Distillery. For more information, visit here.

