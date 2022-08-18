Forsyth County Schools spreading kindness through new program

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43eTCa_0hLvj6Ni00
(Photo/Jeff Bearden Twitter account)

(Forsyth County, GA) In a world often marked by division, the Forsyth County School system is focusing on making things more positive for employees and students.

The #ARK 180 (Acts of Routine Kindness) project was explained to the Forsyth County Board of Education at its Tuesday, August 10 work session by Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo.

“We started last year with two activities Holocaust Remembrance / Overview (forsyth.k12.ga.us) and this year we have Communications & Community Engagement / ARK (forsyth.k12.ga.us).”

The system sold daffodils last year and planted them to remember victims of the Holocaust. With the proceeds, the system decided to buy 3,000 yellow arks and put them in every classroom in the county. School officials said the goal of that project was to turn kindness into a daily habit, thus changing the lives of both the person giving and receiving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2midTA_0hLvj6Ni00
More than 3,000 daffodils were planted last year.(Photo/YouTube.

“They represent how we are all in the same boat together,” said Caracciolo.

She said the district is focusing this year on routine kindness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256c1P_0hLvj6Ni00
Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo.explained the kindness program.(Photo/John Thompson)

Superintendent of Education Jeff Bearden applauded the project and said it fits in with the district’s strategic plan.

Every day, the district puts out a message focusing on kindness, and Board Chairman Wes McCall said the school board would start each meeting with the daily message.

Here are the messages for the rest of the month:

August 15-19

  • “Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.”- Dalai Lama
  • “No act of kindness however small is ever wasted” – Aesop
  • “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” – Princess Diana
  • “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.” – Charles Dickens
  • “Work hard, be kind, and amazing things will happen.” – Conan O’Brien

August 22-26

  • “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” – Audrey Hepburn
  • “Remember you’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine.” – Walt Disney
  • “Do your little bit of good where you are. It’s those little bits of good put together that can overwhelm the word.” – Desmond Tutu
  • “Kind people are my kinda people.” – Unknown
  • “You can always – always – give something, even it it’s a simple act of kindness.” – Anne Frank

August 29-31

  • “One kind word can warm three months of winter.” – Japanese Proverb
  • “One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.” – John F. Kennedy
  • “How do we change the world...kindness” – Morgan Freeman

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

