Forsyth County School district gets $750,000 grant for new program

The Forsyth County School District received a big grant on August 16. (Photo/Forsyth County Schools)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County School District announced on Wednesday, August 17 that it has received money to support a new program.

Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux, of Georgia’s 7th District, presented Forsyth County Schools with a grant for $750,000 for the program called ‘Spark! Igniting Learning, Birth, and Beyond’.

The program focuses on some of the deficiencies students face in 16 schools in central, north, and east Forsyth.

According to a press release, some of the challenges include poverty, transportation, language, immigration, transiency and homelessness, access to technology and connectivity, and mental, emotional, and social health. These challenges result in low academic success and limited opportunities.

(Photo/Forsyth County School System)

The new program will build on existing community partnerships to provide safe and reliable family services for children from birth through age four and students in grades 6-12. The aim is to support the growth and success of all learners to lead a balanced and successful life by offering:

Shuttle transportation to the centrally located Academies for Creative Education (ACE)

English language acquisition

Early learning and development

Academic support

Computer skills, connectivity, devices

Total Wellness Collaborative Services: cultural, emotional (clinical), environmental (addiction/abuse recovery), financial (housing, food, clothing), intellectual, occupational (job skills), physical (healthcare), relational/social (mentoring)

Academies for Creative Education (Photo/Forsyth County School System)

Spark! will be housed at the ACE building where the non-traditional academies that support “brick and mortar” traditional schools are located. Those academies include:

Gateway (6-12 alternative school)

Forsyth Virtual (K-12 online)

Forsyth Academy (6-12 hybrid for graduation completion)

Forsyth County taxpayers funded the construction of ACE in a 2018 bond referendum. The building also has a gym, media center, and cafeteria.

The district says the Spark! program removes barriers and provides services for all family members in Forsyth County Schools.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com